Former Boise State tight John Bates gets Senior Bowl invite

Bates is 14th Bronco in program history to receive an invite to college football's biggest postseason showcase

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State tight end John Bates is heading to the Senior Bowl, according to a source. In the last two decades, that likely means he'll be playing on Sundays soon.

The Broncos have had 13 total alumni invited to participate in college football's biggest postseason showcase since 2002. Twelve of those players went on to get drafted with the only exception being Kellen Moore, the winningest quarterback in college football history, in 2012.

Bates just wrapped up an impressive run at Boise State. He finished his career with 47 catches for 579 yards and two touchdowns. The 2019 All-Mountain West honorable mention appeared in 46 straight games to begin his collegiate career. He then missed the final two games of the 2020 season for COVID-19 related issues.

With NCAA eligilble rules relax due to COVID-19, Bates had the option to return to Boise State in 2021. However, on Christmas Eve, the native of Lebanon, Ore., told KTVB that he intended to enter the upcoming NFL Draft.

Spoke w/ former #BoiseState TE John Bates...



NCAA eligibility rules would allow him to return in '21, but he says he's is ready to test himself at the next level.



"My plan is to pursue the NFL ... I'm very excited and very thankful for everything that Boise State has given me." pic.twitter.com/MvCIUglPOB — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) December 24, 2020

"My plan is to pursue the NFL," said Bates. "I'm very excited and very thankful for everything that Boise State has given me."

"I've been talking with people since I was a little kid, dreaming for this opportunity. It's also surreal now that I'm in this position," he continued. "I think it goes to show that if you set your mind to something, you can really accomplish anything you want."

The 72nd annual Reese's Senior Bowl will air on the NFL Network on Saturday, Jan. 30.

Boise State Senior Bowl History:

2018:

WR - Cedrick Wilson (6th RD, Cowboys)

2016:

DB - Darian Thompson (3rd RD, Giants)

2013:

DB - Jamar Taylor (2nd RD, Dolphins)

2012:

DB - George Iloka (5th RD, Bengals)

RB - Doug Martin (1st RD, Buccaneers)

DL - Shea McClellin (1st RD, Bears)

QB - Kellen Moore (Undrafted)

DL - Billy Winn (6th RD, Browns)

2011:

WR - Austin Pettis (3rd RD, Rams)

WR - Titus Young (2nd, Lions)

2010:

DB - Kyle Wilson (1st RD, Jets)

2006:

OL - Daryn Colledge (2nd RD, Packers)

2002: