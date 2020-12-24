Live at 2:30 p.m. - Auburn to introduce Coach Bryan Harsin at Thursday press conference

Former Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin will make his first appearance as an Auburn Tiger during a Christmas Eve introductory press conference.

Auburn University's press conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. MST, and will be streamed live in this story.

Harsin announced Tuesday that he had taken a job with Auburn after six years as the Broncos' head coach.

"I'm incredibly excited and humbled for the opportunity to be at a place like Auburn University," he said in a statement. "I knew it would take a special opportunity to get me out of Boise and Auburn is exactly that, the chance to compete at the highest level for one of the greatest programs in college football."

Co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson will serve as Boise State's interim head football coach. A nationwide search for Harsin's permanent replacement is underway now.

