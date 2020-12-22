x
AP source: Auburn finalizing deal with Boise State's Harsin

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Harsin and Auburn were in the final stages of a deal.

BOISE, Idaho — Auburn and Boise State's Bryan Harsin are finalizing an agreement for him to become the Tigers' head coach. 

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations were not complete. 

The 44-year-old Harsin is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, his alma mater. Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after eight seasons, a surprising move after a 6-4 season — and one that cost the school more than $21 million to buy out the former coach’s contract. 

This is a developing story. KTVB sports director Jay Tust is working to confirm details. Check back for updates.

