AP source: Auburn finalizing deal with Boise State's Harsin

BOISE, Idaho — Auburn and Boise State's Bryan Harsin are finalizing an agreement for him to become the Tigers' head coach.
A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Harsin and Auburn were in the final stages of a deal.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations were not complete.
The 44-year-old Harsin is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, his alma mater. Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after eight seasons, a surprising move after a 6-4 season — and one that cost the school more than $21 million to buy out the former coach’s contract.
