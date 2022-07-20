Bronco 'workhorse' George Holani named to Doak Walker Award Watch List

The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the nation's top running back. Head coach Andy Avalos believes the Broncos' "workhorse" is poised for a monster season.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Two days after being named to the Maxwell Award Watch List, Boise State junior running back George Holani was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List on Wednesday.

The Doak Walker Award is given annually to the top running back in college football. The Maxwell Award goes to the nation's best all-around player.

Holani battled injuries each of the last two seasons, but rushed for a team-high 569 yards and one touchdown in nine games last fall.

The Broncos' feature back also rumbled for more than 100 yards in three-straight games towards the end of 2021. In Boise State's dominating road win at then No. 25 Fresno State, Holani rushed for 117 yards on 21 carries and tacked on 2 catches for 69 yards.

At Mountain West Media Days on Wednesday, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos said Holani's end-of-season tear was on pace to continue, before the Broncos' withdrew from the Arizona Bowl.

"I'll tell you this, in the bowl prep last year - obviously we didn't get to play in that game - but, there were times in that bowl prep where not only was he running over defenders with some violence, but he was lowering his pads and putting his pads into the back of some of the o-linemen and running them over too," Avalos said. "That's just the type of competitor he is."

When Boise State kicks off the season Sept. 3 at Oregon State, Avalos believes it will be the beginning of a monster season for Holani.

"The stats don't lie," Avalos said. "We can get the ball in multiple different ways, it's the fun part about him. He is a workhorse."

KTVB's full interview with Avalos Wednesday at Mountain West Media Days is included below: