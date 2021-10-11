Game Tracker: Boise State plays Wyoming on The Blue

Don't miss any of the action from Friday's Mountain Division game with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

After nearly a month away from The Blue, the Boise State football team is set to play the Wyoming Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium on Friday night.

The Broncos (5-4, 3-2) are scheduled to play the Cowboys (5-4, 1-4) on The Blue at 7 p.m. MT on The Blue on Friday, Nov. 12. The game will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1.

The Broncos are currently on a three-game home losing streak after losing to Oklahoma State, Nevada and Air Force on The Blue. It's the team's longest home losing streak since the 1996-1997 seasons when the Broncos lost five-straight games at home. It was also Boise State's first two years as an FBS school.

After beating then-No. 23 Fresno State 40-14 at Bulldog Stadium last week, the Broncos are on a two-game winning streak, their first winning streak of the season.

Both Wyoming and Boise State enter Friday's Mountain Division game with 5-4 overall records, however, how they've earned those records were wildly different. The Cowboys started the 2021 season 4-0, then lost four straight games before beating Colorado State last week.

The Broncos have largely followed their wins with losses, that was until Boise State returned from their bye week to beat Colorado State on the road and followed that come-back win with their upset win over Fresno State.

All-time, Boise State is 14-1 against the Cowboys and that one loss likely haunted many in Bronco Nation. In 2016 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., the Cowboys beat the then-No. 13 Broncos 30-28 on a safety score after quarterback Brett Rypien lost the ball in the endzone with 1:25 left in the game.

