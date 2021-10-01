Game Tracker: Follow Boise State's game against Nevada with KTVB's live blog

The Boise State Broncos (2-2, 1-0) will host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m. MT.

While the Nevada-Boise State rivalry may not be as intense as it used to be when the Wolf Pack and Broncos battled for dominance in the Western Athletic Conference in the 2000s, the 2021 edition of this storied rivalry matchup is poised to be an electrifying one.

The Boise State Broncos (2-2, 1-0) will host the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-1, 0-0) at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m. MT. The game will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State and Nevada first played each other in 1971 and have since faced off as conference foes in four different conferences. The Broncos are 30-13 all-time against the Wolf Pack and have only lost to Nevada once since 2000.

In 2010, the then-No. 3-ranked Broncos lost 34-31 in overtime to the Wolf Pack in Reno, NV. For the record, both of Kyle Brotzman's field goals should have counted and Boise State should have won and likely would have punched their tickets to the Rose Bowl. More than a decade later, clearly, no bitterness or resentment remains from the heartbreaking loss.

The Broncos last beat the Wolf Pack 31-27 in Reno, NV back on Oct. 13, 2018.

In Las Vegas, the Broncos are favored over the Wolf Pack by five points.

