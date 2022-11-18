Game Tracker: Boise State battles Wyoming in Laramie

A Mountain Division title is on the line in Laramie Saturday. Follow the latest Broncos-Cowboys updates and highlights using KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

BOISE, Idaho — In typical late-season Mountain West fashion, Boise State hits the road for its second-straight game in freezing weather conditions.

When the Broncos (7-3, 6-0 MWC) and Cowboys (7-3, 5-1 MWC) kick off Saturday in Laramie, the wind chill could be hovering 0 degrees. The conditions are familiar to Wyoming and last week in Reno, Boise State proved it can dash through the snow.

Boise State has an opportunity to clinch a trip to the Mountain West Championship Game for the fifth time in six years with a win over Wyoming Saturday. A victory also gives the Broncos the right to host the title bout Dec. 3 on The Blue.

The Cowboys have struggled against the blue and orange as of late, losing their last five matchups with Boise State. Popular sportsbooks favor the Broncos by two touchdowns, but Wyoming has consistently upended paper predictions in 2022.

Prior to the season, the Cowboys were picked to finish second-to-last in the Mountain Division. Now, they have the chance to own the tiebreaker with an upset win over the Broncos.

Considering the bitter cold conditions, expect a ground and pound battle Saturday in Laramie. Boise State's George Holani and Wyoming's Titus Swen rank No. 3 and No. 6 in the conference in rushing yards this year, respectively.

On defense, the two squads are led by hard-nosed linebackers and physical fronts. Cowboy sophomore Easton Gibbs ranks third in the Mountain West with 88 total tackles, while Boise State's DJ Schramm leads the team with 74 total tackles, 21 more than the closest Bronco.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT Saturday. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network. For more information on ways to watch, matchup statistics and series history, check out KTVB's Game Day Guide.

