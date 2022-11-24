Game Tracker: Boise State vs. Utah State

Bronco Nation: Follow the score, updates and highlights from Boise State's Black Friday battle with Utah State using KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

BOISE, Idaho — What a roller coaster season its been for Boise State football. From the September lows of El Paso, to the highs of a reenergized program on a Mountain West tear, the Broncos regular season schedule comes to a close Friday morning.

Boise State (8-3, 7-0 MW) hosts Utah State (6-5, 5-2 MW) in a Black Friday clash between Mountain West squads on The Blue, with an opportunity to finish perfect in conference play.

The Broncos are one of just eight teams in the country with an undefeated conference record entering the regular-season finale. Andy Avalos and Co. look to win a seventh-straight matchup with Utah State, while ending the Aggies' three-game streak.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. MT Friday. The conference matchup will be televised by CBS on local CBS-affiliated stations around the country. For more information on ways to watch, matchup statistics and series history, check out KTVB's Game Day Guide.

With such an early game on The Blue, Boise State has been up at the crack of dawn this week. According to Avalos, the Broncos plan to be up by 5 a.m. MT Friday to iron out final game day preparations.

"It's good to be able to have an early game, because it puts that sense of urgency into you that we've got to use every day and be very efficient," Avalos said.

Boise State is a heavy favorite over Utah State, with ESPN's Matchup Predictor giving the Broncos a 90.1% chance to defeat the Aggies at Albertsons Stadium. Consensus spreads list the Broncos as 17-point favorites.

