Game Tracker: Don't miss any of Boise State's regular-season finale versus Wyoming on Saturday

After two game being canceled due to COVID-19, the Broncos are ready to punch their ticket to the conference championship with a win over Wyoming.

LARAMIE, Wyo. — After what feels like a lifetime, the Boise State Broncos are finally set to play again. Adding absolutely no pressure on their first game in three weeks, the Broncos will be playing for a chance to host the Mountain West Conference Championship.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the Broncos will play the 2-3 Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie, Wyo. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the Broncos will play the 2-3 Wyoming Cowboys in Laramie, Wyo. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Boise State (4-1, 4-0 MW) hasn't played a game since its 40-32 win over Hawai'i on Nov. 21. The Broncos' last two games, San Jose State on Nov. 28 and UNLV on Dec. 4, were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Broncos are 13-1 all-time against Wyoming, losing once, 30-28, in Laramie back in 2016. The Broncos beat the Cowboys 20-17 in overtime at Albertsons Stadium last season.

Thanks to COVID-19, determining who would play in the Mountain West Conference Championship is a bit more complicated than usual. This season, the championship game is set by the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage, rather than who wins each division. But throw in a couple of canceled games during a shortened season, there's plenty of chaos to sort through to end the season.

Regardless if Boise State beats Wyoming, the Broncos will play in the Mountain West Conference Championship. San Jose State sits atop the standings with a 6-0 conference record, but the Spartans are playing the 5-1 Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday. Nevada is third in the conference standings.

Even if the Broncos lose, they would still go on to the conference championship with a 5-1 record. They would be tied with Nevada if the Wolfpack beats the Spartans, but the Broncos would still get in over Nevada because Boise State beat Hawai'i, who beat Nevada. If San Jose State wins, Boise State would go to the conference title game over Nevada.

If the Broncos and the Wolfpack win, Boise State will host the Mountain West title game. If the Broncos and Spartans win, rankings will determine who hosts the championship. If the Broncos lose and the Spartans win, San Jose State would host, but the university can't host because of COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County.

