Game Tracker: Boise State vs. San Diego State

Boise State vs. San Diego State

BOISE, Idaho — For the third time in three weeks, the Boise State Broncos (2-2, 1-0 MW) are set to play under the Friday night lights. This week, the boys in blue and orange return to the comfort of The Blue, playing host to Mountain West foe San Diego State (2-2, 0-0 MW).

The past week has surely been forgettable for Bronco Nation and Andy Avalos' group. From firing offensive coordinator Tim Plough after a brutal loss at UTEP, to Hank Bachmeier's departure into the transfer portal, the Broncos eye a fresh start and could take some frustration out on the Aztecs.

"If you're an elite competitor, you should be focused on what is the next task at hand. It's not about what you can't control," defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. "Obviously, there's been a situation with our offensive coordinator, our quarterback. What can we control? We control how we prep, we control how we play. So, I'm excited for us to focus on this game and play really well Friday night. We got a long way to go, but we're working for it."

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT Friday, with television coverage on Fox Sports 1.

Despite last week's loss in El Paso, the Boise State defense continues to grit its teeth against opposing offenses. The Broncos rank No. 15 in the FBS in total defense, allowing just over 266 yards per game, and No. 13 with only 159.8 passing yards allowed in each contest.

On offense, all eyes turn towards redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green and newly-promoted offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter. It will be interested to see how the Aztec offense approaches the two new faces and how Koetter gets the Broncos prepared to bounce back on just four days of preparation.

