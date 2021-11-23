Game Tracker: Boise State vs. No. 22 San Diego State

Don't miss any of the action from Friday morning's game between the 7-4 Broncos and 10-1 Aztecs with KTVB's Game Tracker.

After a rollercoaster of a ride of a college football season, the 2021 campaign is coming to a thrilling close this week for the Boise State Broncos. Head coach Andy Avalos and the 7-4 Broncos will travel to southern California to take on the 10-1 San Diego State Aztecs. Both teams will enter Friday morning's matchup with conference championship dreams on the line.

First-year head coach Andy Avalos and company will take on the 22nd-ranked San Diego State Aztecs (10-1, 6-1) at 10 a.m. MT on Friday, Nov. 26 in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park.

For Boise State to clinch the Mountain Division and make it to a fifth-straight conference championship game, the Broncos need to beat the Aztecs on Friday and for the Air Force Falcons to lose to the UNLV Rebels.

On the other side of the field, San Diego State needs to win to clinch the West Division. If the Aztecs lose and Fresno State wins, the Bulldogs win the division.

The Broncos are in an excellent position for the title race, even after a rocky start of the year.

While Boise State still needs help from UNLV in order to clinch the Mountain Division, the 2021 season's outlook once looked dire with a 3-4 record, Avalos and the team have course-corrected in the best way possible with a four-game winning streak.

It shows that for the Broncos to still be in contention for the Mountain West Conference Championship game during a "down year," the expectations of Boise State football of beating rivals, especially BYU, and winning the conference aren't lofty, but realistic even in years that standards were questioned early in the season.

