Game Tracker: Boise State hosts BYU on The Blue

The stage is set for Saturday's rivalry showdown between Boise State and BYU on The Blue.

BOISE, Idaho — The stage is set for Saturday's rivalry showdown between Boise State and BYU on The Blue. The Broncos look to get the last laugh in the rivalry series as we know it, before the Cougars head off to the Big 12 Conference.

Boise State and BYU ride into Albertsons Stadium on opposite paths. The Broncos are winners of four-straight games – all over Mountain West opponents – while the Cougars eye their first win since Sept. 29 and look to end a four-game skid.

Head coach Andy Avalos called Saturday's matchup "a huge challenge," considering BYU's experience against top-notch teams in 2022. Kalani Sitake's squad is led by quarterback Jaren Hall, who earned September Player of the Month honors from the College Football Hall of Fame.

Boise State is led by its dominant defense and three-headed monster on offense, which is coming off its best performance of the year through the air. Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green tossed for 305 passing yards in the 49-10 win over Colorado State, and George Holani found the end zone three times.

The Broncos' defense currently ranks in the top 25 among FBS teams in passing yards allowed (No. 1), first downs (No. 1), total defense (No. 2), scoring defense (No. 13) and rushing defense (No. 13).

Boise State and BYU kick off at 5 p.m. MT Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 2.

