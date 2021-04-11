Game Tracker: Boise State vs. No. 23 Fresno State

Don't miss any of the action from Saturday's rivalry game with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

Through eight games of the 2021 college football season, the Boise State Broncos are in unusual territory with a 4-4 overall record and 2-2 in Mountain West Conference play. However, this weekend, the Broncos have a chance to beat another Top 25-ranked team in the Battle of the Milk Can.

The Broncos are set to play No. 23 Fresno State in Bulldog Stadium on Saturday night in a rivalry matchup with the Milk Can on the line, the rivalry trophy that was first introduced in 2005.

The Bulldogs (7-2, 4-1) were ranked 23rd in the first College Football Playoff rankings released this week, following their 30-20 win over the then-No. 21 San Diego State Aztecs (7-1, 3-1).

Saturday's rivalry game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. MT and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Last week, the Broncos beat the Colorado State Rams (3-5, 2-2) 28-19 after trailing 7-16 at halftime.

Earlier in the season, Boise State went on the road to Provo, Utah and beat then-No. 10 Brigham Young University 26-17, the Broncos' first true road win over an Associated Press Top 25 team since 2001 when they beat then-No. 8 Fresno State 35-30.

