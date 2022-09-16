Game Tracker: Boise State hosts UT Martin

Bronco Nation can keep up with the score, updates and highlights from Saturday's showdown at Albertsons Stadium with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State is set to host UT Martin Saturday in Albertsons Stadium in its first home contest since November 2021. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1.

While Bronco Nation may be dwelling on the fact this is supposed to be a matchup on The Blue with Michigan State, not an FCS opponent, the Skyhawks are not to be taken lightly.

UT Martin boasts a balanced offensive attack, leading the Ohio Valley Conference and ranked second in the FCS with an average of 330.5 passing yards per game.

Graduate quarterback Dresser Winn is yet to be sacked in 2022. Winn has completed 51-of-78 passes (65.4%), tallying six touchdowns to just one interception.

Last week against New Mexico, the Boise State defense recorded 12 tackles for loss for the 13th time since 2005. Nine different Boise State players appeared in the tackle-for-loss column, with EDGE George Tarlas (3), cornerback Caleb Biggers (2) linebacker Ezekiel Noa (1.5) and defensive tackle Scott Matlock (1.5) leading the way.

The Broncos also generated six sacks against the Lobos, pushing Boise State's record to 27-1 in games since 2005 when recording five or more sacks.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State a 97.4% chance to win Saturday's matchup against the Skyhawks. Since 2000, Boise State ranks second in the country with a home winning percentage of 90.6%. The Broncos' 125-13 record on The Blue trails only Oklahoma (124-11, 91.9%).

Check out KTVB's Game Day Guide for a full breakdown on ways to watch the game, key storylines and fan information, including Albertsons Stadium entry and pre-game festivities.

OFFENSIVE LEADERS

Passing:

Hank Bachmeier: 20-35, 200 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs

Dresser Winn: 51-78, 661 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing:

Taylen Green: 11 carries, 111 yards, 2 TDs

Zak Wallace: 37 carries, 223 yards, 4 TDs

Receiving:

Ashton Jeanty: 8 receptions, 79 yards

Colton Dowell: 17 receptions, 259 yards, 2 TDs

DEFENSIVE LEADERS

Tackles:

DJ Schramm: 15 total (8 solo, 7 assists)

John Ford II: 25 total (10 solo, 15 assists)

Sacks:

George Tarlas: 2 (-14 yards)

Ford II: 2 (19 yards)

Interceptions:

JL Skinner and Caleb Biggers: 1 each

Shaun Lewis: 2

