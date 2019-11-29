BOISE, Idaho — Before the No. 20 Boise State Broncos host the Mountain West Conference Championship game, the Broncos have one final regular-season test against the Colorado State Rams in Fort Collins, CO.

Boise State has the chance to do something for the first time ever in program history - go undefeated in Mountain West play. While the Rams were eliminated from bowl season after they lost their seventh game of the season against Wyoming last week, Colorado State (4-7, 3-4) will be playing for pride and to send their seniors off on a positive note.

The Broncos (10-1, 8-0) clinched the Mountain Division after they dominated Utah State 56-21 last Saturday, and secured the right to host the conference title game for the third straight season.

Follow along with all the scores and updates from the game with our Game Tracker and live blog, where KTVB's Jay Tust and Will Hall will be live-tweeting the game.

Slideshow: Boise State vs. Colorado State Boise State defensive back Tyreque Jones, center, celebrates intercepting a pass with cornerback Jalen Walker, left, and linebacker Curtis Weaver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado State Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State wide receiver John Hightower, left, is pulled down by Colorado State safety Logan Stewart after catching a pass for a short gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin directs his team against Colorado State in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier warms up an NCAA college football game against Colorado State, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State wide receiver CT Thomas, front is tackled by Colorado State cornerback Andre Neal after pulling in a pass for a short gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson looks to pass against Colorado State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir runs for a short gain against Colorado State in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) In this image taken with a fisheye lens, workers spread salt in the stands following a snow fall earlier in the week before an NCAA college football game between Boise State and Colorado State, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Colorado State running back Jaylen Thomas, center, breaks a tackle by Boise State cornerback Jalen Walker as defensive back Kekaula Kaniho runs in to cover as Thomas runs for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Colorado State quarterback Patrick O'Brien warms up before an NCAA college football game against Boise State, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Colorado State safety Jamal Hicks, back, stops Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson just short of the end zone after a short gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

