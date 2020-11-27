Game Tracker: Boise State and San Jose State fight for a spot in the conference championship

The Broncos and Spartans are tied for second in the conference standings and the winner will control their own destiny in the path to the title game.

BOISE, Idaho — On Saturday, the Boise State Broncos will defend The Blue one last time this season when the 4-0 San Jose Spartans march into Albertsons Stadium. The Spartans, the perennial doormat of the Mountain West Conference, are a surprising 4-0 this season and this matchup will likely determine one half of the conference title game.

At 2 p.m. MT, Boise State will host San Jose State at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on Fox.

The Spartans will be searching for their first-ever win against Boise State. Since their first matchup in 1978, Boise State is 14-0 against San Jose State.

A closer game, like last season's 52-42 Boise State win, might be the best-case scenario for the Spartans. Since the Broncos joined the FBS in 1996, they have beaten the Spartans by an average score of 45-18.5.

This year, due to the pandemic forcing a shortened season, the conference is doing away with divisions to determine who will play in the championship game. Instead, the top two teams in terms of conference game win percentage will play for the Mountain West trophy at the end of the season.

Currently, the Nevada Wolfpack sits atop the Mountain West standings with a perfect 5-0 conference record. Boise State and San Jose State are tied for second place with 4-0 conference records.

The Broncos' lone loss - to BYU on Nov. 6 - will not count against them in the conference race because the Cougars are not members of the Mountain West.

Nevada will travel to Hawai'i this week to face the Rainbow Warriors in a late Saturday night game - the same time slot as last weekend's Broncos-Warriors game.

If Nevada wins, the Wolfpack and the winner of the Boise State-SJSU game will be in the driver's seat when it comes to jockeying for position in the title game.

