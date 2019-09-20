BOISE, Idaho — Mark sure to bookmark this page to follow along with No. 20 Boise State's conference opener against the 2-0 Air Force Falcons.

The 3-0 Broncos are playing on the Blue at Albertsons Stadium for the third-straight week in their first conference matchup of the season.

Both the Falcons and Broncos enter Friday's game undefeated, as Boise State dismantled Portland State 45-10 last Saturday to improve to 3-0, and Air Force upset the 2-1 Colorado Buffalos 30-23 in overtime.

Boise State beat the Falcons the last two seasons, but Air Force beat the Broncos three-straight years before then.

