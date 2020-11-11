Game Tracker: Boise State looks to right the ship against Colorado State on Thursday

After an "embarrassing" loss to BYU last week, the Broncos hope to get back into the win column and stay undefeated all-time against Colorado State

BOISE, Idaho — The Broncos' 34-point loss to rival BYU last Friday now feels like a lifetime ago and this week, Boise State hopes to breathe new life into the season against Colorado State on Thursday.

The Colorado State Rams (1-1, 1-1) will play the Broncos (2-1, 2-0) at 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Boise State is 9-0 all-time against the Rams since the two Mountain West Conference foes began playing annually in 2011 when the Broncos joined the conference. The Broncos beat the Rams 31-24 last season in Fort Collins.

Before the game kicks off at 6:05 p.m. on Fox Sports 1, make sure to tune into KTVB NewsChannel 7 or KTVB.COM at 5 p.m. to watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show live from Albertsons Stadium. KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and Will Hall will break down and analyze everything that Bronco Nation needs to know about this week four matchup.

Use KTVB's Game Tracker and live below to keep up with all the scores, news and highlights from the Broncos' game against the Rams.

"At the end of the day it's embarrassing," Coach Bryan Harsin said after the Broncos' loss to BYU. "And there's a lesson right there in itself. Right. I mean that really comes down to that, that's a part of our performance that we can control coaches, players, everybody. And at some point, we've all been embarrassed before. At some point like what do you take away from that, or how do you not let that happen to you."

After the game ends, KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel and on the KTVB mobile app.

Interviews with coach Bryan Harsin and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so you can watch the press conference whenever and wherever you want.

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a game recap, highlights, and slideshow from the game.