Game Day Guide: Boise State defends The Blue against Wyoming

Here's what Bronco Nation needs to know about Friday's game between the Broncos and Cowboys.

After routing the Fresno State Bulldogs in the Battle for the Milk Can last week, the Boise State football team will return to The Blue this Friday to take on the Wyoming Cowboys in a Mountain West Conference matchup.

Friday night's game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. MT at Albertsons Stadium. It will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1. For more ways for how to follow or stream the game, click or tap here.

The Boise State and Wyoming football teams head into this week's showdown with a pair of 5-4 records on the season, but the Broncos and Cowboys have gotten there on two vastly different paths.

After starting the 2021 campaign with a 4-0 record against a weak non-conference schedule that included FCS teams UConn and Montana State, the Cowboys hit a four-game losing streak that wasn't snapped until their 31-17 win over Colorado State last week.

For common opponents, Boise State beat the Rams 28-19 in Fort Collins, Colo. and beat Fresno State, who beat the Cowboys 17-0 in Laramie, Wyo.

In the Mountain Division standings, the Cowboys are out of the running for the division title or a shot at the conference championship with a 1-4 conference record. The Broncos, with a 3-2 conference record, still have a chance at the Mountain Division and a fifth straight Mountain West Conference Championship appearance, but need some help along the way.

Unfortunately for Boise State, the Broncos aren't in the driver's seat on the road to the conference title and will need a lot to happen in the final three weeks of the season for a chance at the Mountain West title.

The Broncos are tied with Air Force with a 3-2 conference record for second place in the Mountain Division, behind the Utah State Aggies, who have a conference record of 4-1. For a chance at the division title, Boise State needs Utah State to lose another conference game. Right now, the Aggies' only conference loss is to the Broncos.

With the Aggies, Falcons and Broncos hypothetically tied for first with a 4-2/5-2 conference record, there would be a circular tie for first. The Falcons beat the Broncos, the Broncos beat the Aggies and the Aggies beat the Falcons, which would negate any head-to-head tiebreakers.

However, Bronco Nation will need some help from the football gods for a Utah State loss. The Aggies' remaining schedule includes San Jose State on the road, Wyoming back home in Logan, Utah, then a road game against New Mexico in Albuquerque to end the regular season.

The Broncos' remaining schedule includes a home game against Wyoming, another home game against the New Mexico Lobos on Nov. 20 and a road game to end the regular season against the San Diego State Aztecs.

Boise State has made the Mountain West title game each season since 2017 and is 2-2 in conference championships.

During 2020's COVID-19 pandemic-impacted season, the Broncos made it to the Mountain West Conference Championship with a 5-1 overall record before losing to the San Jose State Spartans 34-20 in the title game.

GAME INFORMATION

Wyoming Cowboys (5-4, 1-4 MWC) vs. Boise State (5-4, 3-2 MWC)

Friday, Nov. 12

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho Capacity: 36,387

Kickoff: 7 p.m. MT

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Weather: High of 59 degrees, low of 40 degrees

ON TV

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1, which can be found on the following channels:

Sparklight (formerly Cable One): Channel 146 / 1146 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 219

Dish Network: Channel 150

Cox: Channel 78

TRAFFIC, PARKING & FREE SHUTTLES

Expect increased traffic on all streets surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the morning and afternoon. Because of limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk, bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.

Parking in Boise city parks:

Parking is allowed in designated parking spots within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Towing will be delayed at those parks until 3 a.m. the following morning regardless of kickoff time.

Overnight parking is prohibited.

Off-campus parking:

The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from five convenient downtown locations to Albertsons Stadium.

These shuttles run every 15 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Main (Bronco Shop)

8th & Main (Diablo & Sons)

8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)

6th & Broad (Boise Brewing)

River Street between 12th & Ash (Payette Brewing)

Here is more information on the Bronco Gameday Shuttle, and game day parking options.

ENTRY TO THE GAME

Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. Fans are encouraged — but not required — to leave their bags at home or in the car. For faster entry into the stadium, come to the game without a bag or bring a clear bag. Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass, and coolers.

BRONCO BASH AT THE ALUMNI AND FRIENDS CENTER

The Bronco Bash at the Alumni and Friends Center is open to Broncos fans three hours prior to every home football game and closes 30 minutes prior to kickoff. The event features a family-friendly atmosphere with live music and activities for all ages.

Returning this year is the Bronco Bash Cash Dash, a series of one-minute challenges, that guests can play to compete for time in the Mountain America Credit Union cash machine, Boise State merchandise and other prizes. Find out more about the Bronco Bash here.

FAN COLOR SCHEME

For Boise State's home game against Wyoming, Bronco Nation is asked to wear black when they attend the game at Albertsons Stadium. The fan color scheme for the entire stadium is black.

BRONCOS-COWBOYS SERIES

The Boise State Broncos lead the series with the Wyoming Cowboys 14-1 all-time. Their first matchup was in 2002 and played four times before the two teams started meeting annually in 2010. This is the first time that the Broncos-Cowboys series has been played in the same site in back-to-back seasons.

The Broncos are riding a four-game winning streak against the Cowboys. Their last victory over Wyoming was a 17-9 conference win in a snowy Albertsons Stadium in 2020.

The only time Wyoming has ever beat Boise State was in 2016, when the Cowboys beat the Broncos 30-28 in 2016 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo.

Boise State's all-time record against Wyoming:

Dec. 12, 2020 - W - 17-9 (Boise)

Nov. 9, 2019 - W - 20-17 (OT) (Boise)

Sept. 29, 2018 - W - 34-14 (Laramie)

Oct. 21, 2017 - W - 24-14 (Boise)

Oct. 29, 2016 - L - 30-28 (Laramie)

Oct. 24, 2015 - W - 34-14 (Boise)

Nov. 22, 2014 - W - 63-14 (Laramie)

Nov. 16, 2013 - W - 48-7 (Boise)

Oct. 27, 2012 - W - 45-14 (Laramie)

Nov. 26, 2011 - W - 36-14 (Boise)

Sept. 18, 2010 - W - 51-6 (Laramie)

Sept. 15, 2007 - W - 24-14 (Boise)

Sept. 16, 2006 - W - 17-10 (Laramie)

Sept. 27, 2003 - W - 33-17 (Boise)

Sept. 14, 2002 - W - 35-13 (Laramie)

