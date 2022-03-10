Game Day Guide: Boise State hosts Fresno State on The Blue

Example video title will go here for this video

Everything Bronco Nation needs to know ahead of Saturday's battle for the Milk Can at Albertsons Stadium between the Boise State Broncos and Fresno State Bulldogs.

Another monstrous Albertsons Stadium crowd could pay dividends for a red-hot Boise State defense against Fresno State, especially with backup quarterback Logan Fife expected to start on The Blue.

Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 7:45 p.m. MT on Fox Sports 1. Bronco Nation's vocal south end zone crowd contributed to seven San Diego State false starts last week.

The Boise State defense only allowed 26 net yards on 37 plays over the final three quarters against the Aztecs, totaling a whopping 0.7 yards per play on offense for San Diego State.

The second-half effort led by the Broncos' three-headed monster of quarterback Taylen Green and running backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty revamped Boise State's season heading into a highly-contested conference matchup with Fresno State and a string of Mountain West matchups.

Two big changes to the Boise State offense paid off last Friday night as the Broncos posted 35 unanswered points to come from behind and beat San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium.

As for the boys in blue and orange, Bronco Nation is well aware of the changes to Boise State's offense, and quarterback position, since the media selected the Broncos as the Mountain Division favorite for the 10th-straight season.

According to 247Sports publisher Jackson Moore, Fresno State head coach confirmed the Bulldogs will be without their star quarterback in the City of Trees. Haener's high-ankle sprain held him out of last week's contest again UConn, which the Bulldogs lost 19-14.

Headlined by their veteran starting quarterbacks, the Broncos and Bulldogs took the cake with Hank Bachmeier and Jake Haener returning behind center. Fast forward three months and Saturday's battle for the Milk Can brings an entirely different outlook for the conference's heavyweight powers.

Back in the dog days of the 2022 summer, Boise State and Fresno State were picked as the heavy favorites to represent their respective divisions in the Mountain West Conference Championship game.

FanDuel Sportsbook's opening spread has the line at 6.5 in favor of the Broncos, while BetMGM and Caesars Sportsbook list Boise State as a 7.5-point favorite at Albertsons Stadium.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State a 73% chance to win Saturday's Mountain West Conference battle on The Blue against the Bulldogs. ESPN lists the Broncos as 7.5-point favorites at home.

Streaming for Boise State vs. San Diego State is also available with the FOX SPORTS App. The app is available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Dish Network and DirecTV).

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

Boise State's second conference game of 2022 will be televised on Fox Sports 1, available on the following channels:

Boise State is 2-0 in Mountain West play, with wins over New Mexico and San Diego State. In those games, the Bronco defense has been on the field for 106 plays. They have generated a negative play or turnover 20.8% of the time.

The Broncos are No. 3 in the FBS in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 22.4% of their third downs. Boise State has played five games so far. Opponents have attempted 10 or more third downs with one-or-less conversions three times.

Boise State now ranks fourth in the country in yards per game allowed in 2022, surrendering just 236.2 yards per contest.

The 6-0, 235-pound linebacker is one of just four FBS players with 10 or more tackles and four or more tackles-for-loss in a single game this season.

Schramm also recorded a career-best nine solo tackles and added four tackles-for-loss and forced a fumble. The Boise State leader helped the Broncos pitch a shutout in the second half Friday on The Blue, holding San Diego State to just 117 yards of total offense.

Senior linebacker DJ Schramm was named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week Monday. The Fresno native led the Broncos with 11 tackles in the 35-13 win against the Aztecs.

Junior running back George Holani rushed for 131 yards against San Diego State, the second most by the Boise State back in a game in his career. The Broncos improved to a perfect 9-0 when Holani rushes for 100 or more yards.

Boise State is now 7-0 since 2000 when they hit the above marks in a single game.

There are only 11 players in the FBS with multiple performances of 100 or more rushing yards and two or more rushing touchdowns in a game this season. That group includes just three quarterbacks:

The Broncos managed to catapult 40 spots in the national rankings near the midway point of the season. Green stormed to 105 rushing yard and two touchdowns on eight carries last Friday, earning him Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors .

Prior to the win over San Diego State, the Broncos ranked 106th in the FBS in rushing offense (120.2 yards per game). After game five, Boise State jumped to 159.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 66th in the FBS.

Boise State's all-time record against Fresno State is broken down below:

Defensively, Boise State made it tough on Haener at home, forcing the Bulldogs quarterback to throw three interceptions, including one in the end zone that was picked off by standout safety JL Skinner.

Similar to what Bronco Nation has witnessed in 2022, Holani rumbled for 117 yards on 21 carries in the upset victory. Bachmeier also tossed for 283 yards and a score in the win.

Last fall, the underdog Broncos rode into Fresno and defeated the No. 25 Bulldogs 40-14 in a rematch of the 2018 Mountain West title game. The win marked the second of four-straight victories for Boise State in Andy Avalos' debut season as head coach.

Saturday's battle for the Milk Can marks the 24th meeting between Boise State and Fresno State. The Broncos hold a 16-7 advantage in the series and have won five of the last seven meeting between the conference opponents.

"You know, when Andy asked me to do it, I knew it was going to be a big lifestyle change, because in this business, you're kind of all in, or all out. I felt like I could maybe make a difference and maybe help, and fill an obligation to the program. I learned a long time ago that all you can ask of players, a unit, a team is to achieve up to their talent level. You know, the offense was not doing that and we didn't do that in the first half last week either, but if this group of players just achieves up to their level of talent, the rest of it will take care of itself."

For a guy who said he was playing golf three times a week before taking over the offense, stepping in as the offensive play caller is a huge commitment. Koetter explained his motivation for returning to The Blue Monday and what he plans to do with this offense.

In his first weekly press conference appearance, Koetter made it clear, that this is "a young man's game," and 2022 will be his only season as Boise State's OC.

On Monday, local media got to chat with Koetter for the first time since he rejoined the Broncos' staff as an offensive analyst back in July.

In his first start at quarterback, Green provided a massive spark to open up Boise State's run game. Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter's leadership also paid off as he made his debut as the Broncos' offensive coordinator.

Fan Guide : Bronco Nation info

FAN COLOR SCHEME

For the second-straight week, Bronco Nation is asked to wear all blue for Boise State's battle against Fresno State for the Milk Can. Saturday's contest is the Broncos' final game at Albertsons Stadium until Oct. 29 against Colorado State.

A full schedule of fan color schemes for the 2022 season is shown below:

FORD FAN ZONE

Saturday is Homecoming and Parent & Family Weekend at Boise State University. Prior to kickoff, Bronco Nation can enjoy activities and live music in the upgraded Ford Fan Zone.

Located along Bronco Lane between DeChevrieux Field and the Larry and Marianne Williams Plaza, the space for Bronco Nation opens at 3:45 p.m. MT Saturday, four hours before kickoff.

The Ford Fan Zone is free to enter and includes food trucks, concession stands, a Bronco Kids Club booth with inflatables and sports gardens with alcohol sales.

Afrosonics will perform in the fan area at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, three hours ahead of kickoff on The Blue. For more information on pre-game concerts for the entire 2022 season, click here.

BRONCO WALK

The Ford Fan Zone gives fans a close view of the Bronco Walk, a tradition outside Albertsons Stadium prior to Boise State home games.

The Bronco Walk is scheduled to begin two hours and 40 minutes ahead of kickoff, or 5:05 p.m. MT Saturday, and goes from the Student Union Building, along Bronco Lane, and through the Larry and Marianne Williams Plaza to the Allen Noble Hall of Fame.

In 2022, the Bronco Walk will be difficult to miss, as fireworks have been added to signal the start of the pre-game tradition.

PARKING, TRAFFIC & SHUTTLES

Expect increased traffic on all roads surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the afternoon. Bronco Lane will be closed to traffic for the Ford Fan Zone.

Due to limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk/bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.

Parking in Boise Parks:

Parking is allowed in designated parking spots within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Towing will be delayed at those parks until 9 a.m. the following morning regardless of kickoff time.

Shuttle service:

Three to five shuttles run from the Lincoln and Brady garages on Boise State game days. The shuttles drop fans off on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, in front of Gate A.

For the Lincoln Garage, pick up and drop off is located at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive. For the Brady Garage, pick up and drop off is located off Brady Street, next to the Multi-Purpose Building.

Off-campus Parking:

The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from seven convenient downtown locations to Albertsons Stadium. These shuttles run every 20 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.

Locations for the Bronco Gameday Shuttle are listed below. The shuttle takes fans to the east side of Albertsons Stadium, off Broadway Avenue.

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Main (Bronco Shop)

8th & Idaho (Diablo & Sons)

8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)

6th & Broad (Boise Brewing)

River & Pioneer (Payette Brewing)

9th & Front (Anthony's Restaurant)

Here is more information on the Bronco Gameday Shuttle, and game day parking options.

ENTRY TO THE GAME

Tickets for 2022 Bronco sporting events are digital and screenshots no longer work, according to Boise State Athletics. Fans should use the Boise State Broncos Athletics app and their Boise State Ticket Account Manager to have full access to tickets on a smartphone.

Tickets can also be saved to the wallet app before arriving at Albertsons Stadium and should be pulled up before the ticket scanner area.

For more information, visit Boise State's Digital Ticket Information page.

Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. Fans are encouraged — but not required — to leave their bags at home or in the car. For faster entry into the stadium, bring a clear bag or no bag to the game.

Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass, and coolers.

10 TO 10 ZONE

According to the Boise Police Department, the 10 to 10 Zone remains in place for home games this season. It specifies off-campus areas where people over the age of 21 may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed in opaque plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans and types of liquor bottle and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.

The "Zone" begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard.

The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the "10 to 10 Zone" boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond.