Game Day Guide: Boise State hosts Fresno State in Mountain West Championship
"This has been our goal for the whole year." | Boise State and Fresno State battle for the Mountain West throne on The Blue for the fourth time since 2014 Saturday.
AP
Just over two months ago, the Boise State football team was battling a poor, 2-2 start, with glaring offensive issues following a shocking 27-10 loss at UTEP in El Paso. At the time, it seemed almost unthinkable the Broncos could contend for another Mountain West Championship.
The Broncos refused to lay down, turning changes at quarterback and offensive coordinator into fuel for the engine, rather than a shift into reverse. Simultaneously, Boise State's defense reached new heights and skyrocketed into the national rankings in major statistical categories.
Prior to the 2022 season, the talk of summer workouts and fall camp was upholding "the Boise State standard." The mentality faded away early, but has returned in full force in recent weeks.
As upcoming players continued to make the most of their opportunities, Boise State began to play its best football of the fall, and the message players and coaches preached paid off.
"It just says we're relentless. We never give up, we're never out of the fight and we're just gonna keep throwing punches and keep going along with our mission until we get it done," tight end Riley Smith said. "So, our guys are always looking forward and doing whatever they can and just leaving it all on the field."
Now, Boise State is days away from hosting another Mountain West Championship against Fresno State at Albertsons Stadium. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. MT on Fox.
"This has been our goal for the whole year and it started in January. It really started after our last game last year," Smith said. "Our goal is to win and if we do, our mission's complete and we had a successful season and we're gonna be able to carry that momentum into the next year."
Saturday's contest marks the fourth Mountain West title game between the Broncos and Bulldogs on The Blue since 2014. At the end of the 2018 season, Fresno State defeated Boise State 19-16 in overtime to hoist the hardware in the City of Trees.
On Oct. 8, Boise State showed off its powerful rushing attack in a 40-20 win over Fresno State. George Holani and Ashton Jeanty rumbled for a combined 226 yards and the true freshman found the end zone twice.
In the victory, the Broncos held backup quarterback Logan Fife to 134 yards and two interceptions on 14-of-25 passing. Boise State also allowed just 99 rushing yards in its second-straight Mountain West win.
The 2022 season has not only been a tale of two halves for the Broncos, but also for the Bulldogs, who are winners of seven-straight games. Fresno State is yet to lose a game since the 20-point loss on The Blue at the start of October, turning a 1-4 start into a championship berth.
A massive reason for the mid-season turnaround for both squads? Quarterback play.
All-Mountain West First Team honoree Jake Haener made his return from an injury Oct. 29 against San Diego State, and proceeded to go 34-of-45 for 394 passing yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.
Haener, who was a Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist after throwing for 4,096 yards and 33 touchdowns last year, has thrown for more than 300 yards in four of his last five games. Haener will bring Boise State challenges in Saturday's rematch after missing the regular-season contest.
While Boise State's offense is playing at an impressive level and has the power to go blow-for-blow with the Bulldogs, the Broncos are banged up on defense.
Last week against Utah State, Boise State was without Herbert Gums (DT), Ezekiel Noa (LB), Alex Teubner (S), Demitri Washington (EDGE), Zion Washington (S) and George Tarlas (EDGE) is out for the season. During the third quarter, Ahmed Hassanein (DE) left the game with an injury and the explosive Tyreque Jones (Nickel) went down early in the fourth quarter and was carter off the field.
Noa and Jones were seen in full pads with no contact limitations during the Broncos' practice Tuesday. Noa has not played since the BYU game Nov. 5.
Scroll down for more on purchasing Mountain West Championship tickets, pre-game information, ways to watch Saturday's game and a history of the Broncos-Bulldogs series.
Game Information: Bulldogs vs. Broncos
Fresno State (8-4, 7-1 MW) vs. Boise State (9-3, 8-0 MW)
- Saturday, Dec. 3
- Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho
- Capacity: 36,387
- Kickoff: 2 p.m. MT
- Channel: Fox
- Weather: High of 39, low of 23 degrees, mostly cloudy
Ways to Watch: TV, Streaming, Radio
ON TV
Saturday's Mountain West Championship will be nationally televised on Fox, available on the following channels:
- Sparklight: Channel 9 / 1009 HDTV
- DirecTV: Channel 9
- Dish Network: Channel 9
- Cox: Channel 6
ON THE RADIO
Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:
- KBOI 670 AM in Boise
- KTIK 93.1 FM in Boise
- KDZY 98.3 FM in McCall
- KSNQ 98.3 FM in Twin Falls
Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.
STREAMING
Fans can stream the game using FOX NOW, available in Apple, Android and Amazon app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Sparklight, Dish Network and DirecTV).
Other streaming platforms with Fox include YouTube TV, Hulu, FuboTV and more. Search for your TV provider on the Fox website by clicking here.
Bronco Roundup: KTVB Coverage
BRONCO ROUNDUP GAME DAY
Before action gets underway, tune into the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MT Saturday for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Bulldogs battle.
Boise State fans can prepare for kickoff with insight from KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick, live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and the KTVB mobile app.
The exclusive pre-game show will feature interviews, injury updates, players to watch and more, live from the sidelines of Albertsons Stadium.
GAME TRACKER
Bronco Nation can follow Saturday's championship bout from anywhere with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog. The Game Tracker features a real-time scoreboard and the latest updates from Tust, Frederick and Boise State football.
POST-GAME INTERVIEWS
KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel and the KTVB mobile app.
Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.
Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Saturday's contest.
Odds and Predictions: 50-50 spread
ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives Boise State a 69.2% chance to defeat Fresno State in Saturday's rematch at Albertsons Stadium. However, ESPN's opening line is practically even considering home-field advantage, with a 3-point spread in favor of the Broncos.
Popular sportsbooks also favor the Broncos over the Bulldogs by a similar margin. The Vegas Insider spread likes Boise State by 3.5, which is the same opening line as FanDuel and BetMGM.
Caesars and WynnBET agree with ESPN with 3-point spreads for Saturday's Mountain West Championship.
History: Series Breakdown
Saturday marks the 25th meeting between Boise State and Fresno State since 1977. The Broncos are 17-7 against the Bulldogs, with a 11-2 record in games played in the Gem State.
The two conference powers have faced off in the Mountain West Championship three times on The Blue. Boise State hoisted the hardware following the first two title games, while Fresno State claimed the throne in 2018.
Back on Oct. 8, Boise State's 316 rushing yards and stout defensive play led it to a 40-20 victory over Fresno State at Albertsons Stadium. The win gave the Broncos their second-straight conference victory, and the right to maintain the Milk Can.
In the 20-point win, George Holani and Ashton Jeanty rumbled for a combined 226 yards and the true freshman found the end zone twice. Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green also tossed for two scores in the victory, while JL Skinner and Ezekiel Noa led the defensive effort with seven tackles and an interception, respectively.
Boise State's all-time record against Fresno State:
- Oct. 8, 2022: W - 40-20 (Boise)
- Nov. 6, 2021: W - 40-14 (Fresno)
- Dec. 1, 2018: L - 19-16 (OT) (Boise)
- Nov. 9, 2018: W - 24-17 (Boise)
- Dec. 2, 2017: W - 17-14 (Boise)
- Nov. 25, 2017: L - 28-17 (Fresno)
- Dec. 6, 2014: W - 28-14 (Boise)
- Oct. 17, 2014: W - 37-27 (Boise)
- Sept. 20, 2013: L - 41-40 (Fresno)
- Oct. 13, 2012: W - 20-10 (Boise)
- Oct. 7, 2011: W - 57-7 (Fresno)
- Nov. 19, 2010: W - 51-0 (Boise)
- Sept. 18, 2009: W - 51-34 (Fresno)
- Nov. 28, 2008: W - 61-10 (Boise)
- Oct. 26, 2007: W - 34-21 (Fresno)
- Nov. 1, 2006: W - 45-21 (Boise)
- Nov. 10, 2005: L - 27-7 (Fresno)
- Oct. 23, 2004: W - 33-16 (Boise)
- Nov. 21, 2003: W - 31-17 (Fresno)
- Oct. 18, 2002: W - 67-21 (Boise)
- Oct. 19, 2001: W - 35-30 (Fresno)
- Nov. 2, 1996: L - 41-7 (Fresno)
- Sept. 8, 1984: L - 37-21 (Boise)
- Sept. 17, 1977: L - 42-7 (Fresno)
Statistics: FBS Ranks
OFFENSE
Total offense:
- Boise State: 386. 8 YPG (No. 70)
- Fresno State: 407.8 YPG (No. 50)
Rushing offense:
- Boise State: 190.4 YPG (No. 37)
- Fresno State: 130.8 YPG (No. 94)
Passing offense:
- Boise State: 196.3 YPG (No. 109)
- Fresno State: 277 YPG (No. 24)
DEFENSE
Total defense:
- Boise State: 284.6 YPG (No. 7)
- Fresno State: 353.4 YPG (No. 42)
Rushing defense:
- Boise State: 125.8 YPG (No. 32)
- Fresno State: 158.6 YPG (No. 79)
Passing defense:
- Boise State: 158.8 YPG (No. 3)
- Fresno State: 194.8 YPG (No. 24)
Fan Guide: Bronco Nation Information
BRONCO WALK
The Bronco Walk is scheduled to begin two hours and 40 minutes ahead of kickoff, or 11:20 a.m. MT Saturday.
Boise State football's pre-game tradition goes from the Student Union Building, along Bronco Lane, and through the Larry and Marianne Williams Plaza to the Allen Noble Hall of Fame.
Fireworks were added to the Bronco Walk ahead of the 2022 season. The fireworks go off five minutes before the walk begins.
TAILGATING
Parking lots surrounding Albertsons Stadium will open for tailgating at 8 a.m. MT Saturday.
To read rules, regulations and tailgating conduct for Boise State University, click here.
TICKETS
Tickets for the Mountain West Championship are available now, and range between $25 and $45 for the general public.
According to Boise State Athletics, an email is being sent to season ticket holders for information on how to claim their seats. Invoices were uploaded to ticket holder accounts of Stueckle Sky Center members to renew premium seats.
Boise State students may purchase tickets to Saturday's game for $10.
For more information, click here. To purchase tickets and view available seats and prices, click here.
ENTRY TO THE GAME
Tickets for 2022 Bronco sporting events are digital and screenshots no longer work, according to Boise State Athletics. Fans should use the Boise State Broncos Athletics app and their Boise State Ticket Account Manager to have full access to tickets on a smartphone.
Tickets can also be saved to the wallet app before arriving at Albertsons Stadium and should be pulled up before the ticket scanner area.
For more information, visit Boise State's Digital Ticket Information page.
Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. The only bags allowed in Albertsons Stadium are:
- Clear bags: 12 x 12 x 6
- Clutches: 4.5 x 6.5
- Fanny packs: 4.5 x 6.5
Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass, and coolers.
PARKING, TRAFFIC & SHUTTLES
Expect increased traffic on all roads surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the afternoon. Bronco Lane will be closed to traffic for the Ford Fan Zone.
Due to limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk/bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.
Parking in Boise Parks:
Parking is allowed in designated parking spots within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Towing will be delayed at those parks until 9 a.m. the following morning regardless of kickoff time.
Shuttle service:
Three to five shuttles run from the Lincoln and Brady garages on Boise State game days. The shuttles drop fans off on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, in front of Gate A.
For the Lincoln Garage, pick up and drop off is located at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive. For the Brady Garage, pick up and drop off is located off Brady Street, next to the Multi-Purpose Building.
Off-campus Parking:
The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from seven convenient downtown locations to Albertsons Stadium. These shuttles run every 20 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.
Locations for the Bronco Gameday Shuttle are listed below. The shuttle takes fans to the east side of Albertsons Stadium, off Broadway Avenue.
- 6th & Grove (Bardenay)
- 8th & Main (Bronco Shop)
- 8th & Idaho (Diablo & Sons)
- 8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)
- 6th & Broad (Boise Brewing)
- River & Pioneer (Payette Brewing)
- 9th & Front (Anthony's Restaurant)
Here is more information on the Bronco Gameday Shuttle, and game day parking options.
10 TO 10 ZONE
According to the Boise Police Department, the 10 to 10 Zone remains in place for home games this season. It specifies off-campus areas where people over the age of 21 may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.
Alcoholic beverages are allowed in opaque plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans and types of liquor bottle and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.
The "Zone" begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard.
The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the "10 to 10 Zone" boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond.
Watch more on Boise State Football:
See all of our Boise State football coverage in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Download the KTVB mobile app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.