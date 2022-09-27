Game Day Guide: Boise State vs. San Diego State

Example video title will go here for this video

Everything Bronco Nation needs to know ahead of Friday night's Mountain West showdown on The Blue between Boise State and San Diego State.

Boise State eyes its first win over the conference rival since October 2017 Friday in front of Bronco Nation.

Last season, the Aztecs ended Boise State's four-game winning streak in its final contest of 2021. San Diego State, ranked No. 22 in the country, rolled the Broncos 27-16 on national television.

Despite a 2-2 record, San Diego State presents a difficult challenge for the Broncos amid multiple changes within the program. The Aztecs' only losses came against Pac-12 Conference foes Arizona and Utah, who is ranked No. 12 in the latest AP Poll.

Since 2015, no teams have been more dominant in the conference than the Broncos and Aztecs. Boise State touts a 60-15 record during that span, while San Diego State is an impressive 53-20.

"If you're an elite competitor, you should be focused on what is the next task at hand. It's not about what you can't control," defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. "Obviously, there's been a situation with our offensive coordinator, our quarterback. What can we control? We control how we prep, we control how we play. So, I'm excited for us to focus on this game and play really well Friday night. We got a long way to go, but we're working for it."

Friday's Mountain West Conference battle is scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. MT at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

Fourth-year starter Hank Bachmeier told ESPN he has started the process to enter the transfer portal, Pete Thamel reported Tuesday. Hours earlier, Avalos announced redshirt freshman Taylen Green will start on The Blue vs. SDSU.

Now, the Boise State offense begins a new era under former head coach and longtime NFL coach Dirk Koetter. The Broncos also have a new quarterback at the helm for Friday's showdown with the Aztecs.

After the Broncos managed just 177 yards of total offense in a brutal 27-10 loss to UTEP last Friday, head coach Andy Avalos fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough. Boise State's 93 passing yards against the Miners ranks last since the program's FBS debut in 1997.

Following one of its worst offensive performances in program history and a chaotic stretch of offensive announcements, the Boise State football team looks to rebound Friday against San Diego State in the comfort of Albertsons Stadium.

BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and WynnBet Sportsbook also have a 6-point line for the game, while FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Aztecs as 6.5-point underdogs.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State a 75.7% chance to win Friday's Mountain West Conference showdown at Albertsons Stadium, listing the Broncos as 6-point favorites at home.

Streaming for Boise State vs. San Diego State is also available with the FOX SPORTS App. The app is available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Dish Network and DirecTV).

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

Boise State's second conference game of 2022 will be televised on Fox Sports 1, available on the following channels:

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Friday's conference battle.

Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM , the KTVB YouTube channel , and on the KTVB mobile app.

Once the game kicks off, make sure to follow the action with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog, featuring the latest updates from Tust and a live scoreboard.

The exclusive pre-game show will feature interviews and updates live from inside Albertsons Stadium, getting Bronco Nation prepared for kickoff.

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM , KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and on the KTVB mobile app on Friday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. MT. Join Jay Tust for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Aztecs matchup.

The two programs first met at Qualcomm Stadium in November 2011, with Boise State earning a 52-35 victory amid a 12-1 season. Kellen Moore tossed for 366 yards and four touchdowns in the win, while Doug Martin rumbled for 129 yards and a pair of scores.

Last year, the Aztecs stormed back to defeat the Broncos in California, scoring 24-unanswered points behind quarterback Jordon Brookshire. The win gave San Diego State rights to the Mountain West's West Division title and its defense held Boise State scoreless across the final 38 minutes.

The 2022 contest is only the third meeting between unranked Boise State and San Diego State squads.

Friday's matchup marks the eighth meeting between Boise State and San Diego State, with the Aztecs leading the all-time series 4-3. Oregon State, Washington State and SDSU are the only programs with winning records against the blue and orange.

Boise State's defensive depth chart remains the same for Friday's contest against San Diego State.

Despite last week's shocking loss at UTEP, Danielson's group still ranks 15th in the country in total defense, allowing just 266.8 yards of offense in each game.

"Obviously, we've got our own things we gotta worry about on defense and same things I told our players," Danielson said. "Like, I know they're gonna get it rolling and now it's our job to make sure we give them the ball back and do it at a consistent level, not just for three quarters, but for the full game."

On Friday, the Broncos' defense looks to come out firing, remain consistent and get the offense on the field quickly, especially as they try to find a rhythm with a new offensive coordinator and quarterback.

San Diego State has struggled themselves offensively in 2022. Through four games, the Aztecs are averaging just over 20 points per game. They also rank No. 117 out of all FBS programs with 293.5 yards of total offense per contest.

"A little bit of both, rah rah and intense. You know, if you mess up, he's gonna let you know, which is a good thing. If you do good, he's gonna let you know, which is a good thing," offensive lineman Will Farrar said. "He wants to go out there, he wants us to give it our all everyday. Make a mistake, but make a mistake full speed. He knows what it means to be a Bronco, so really just following his lead and whatever he has for us, we're gonna execute."

After his days in the City of Trees, Koetter had an illustrious coaching career, eventually serving as OC for the Atlanta Falcons and head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When a change was needed at offensive coordinator, Avalos said Koetter was the only man for the job. Koetter helped springboard Boise State into FBS relevance in the late 1990s, winning back-to-back Big West titles.

Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter is back to lead the Broncos' offense. He joined the program as an offensive analyst earlier in 2022.

Tight end Mark Redman on playing in Boise: “It’s going to be awesome. It’s my first year here, but I’ve heard Boise is a big rivalry game– obviously I’m going into Friday treating it like every other week, but I’m really excited to get out there and see what happens.”

Defensive lineman Keshawn Banks on Broncos' offense: “Nothing changes too much. At the end of the day, it’s football. When we’re out there on those white lines, there’s not too much that we haven’t seen before– especially with the veteran group of guys on defense that we have. They have a mobile quarterback, good running back, decent O-line and talented skill players. They’re a good offensive team, but it’s nothing new that we haven’t had to play against before. Obviously, there’s some things to reinforce on our side of things, but that’s more in-house than anything else.”

Hoke on returning to Boise: “I haven’t been to Boise since 1992 when I was over at Oregon State, but I’m excited. I think our kids are excited too, especially when we’re starting Mountain West play. For us, we’re getting a chance to go out there and play our best football on a Friday night.”

Head coach Brady Hoke on Broncos' offense: “My brother worked with one of their coaches in Tampa Bay so I called him up after they beat Seattle and asked him what he could tell me, and he said he was going to throw the football so be ready for that. But the coaches aren't playing. This is a players game, so we got to prepare. The one hard part is what exactly they're going to do when their quarterback left and what they’re going to do offensively. They have good personnel, Taylen Green is a quarterback who was nationally recruited out of Texas. He’s a big guy, 6’6”, who can run. He’s a very talented young man.”

Comments on Boise State from members of the Aztecs' program, provided by San Diego State football :

Fan Guide : Bronco Nation Info

FAN COLOR SCHEME

Bronco Nation is asked to wear blue Friday night. On Tuesday, Boise State football announced it will don throwback helmets, highlighted by the Bronco + Idaho logo. The logo with a white State of Idaho emblem and orange Bronco was redesigned in 2021 when Boise State wore all orange.

𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒄.



ᴛʜᴇ ᴛʜʀᴏᴡʙᴀᴄᴋ ʟɪᴅꜱ ꜰᴏʀ ɢᴀᴍᴇ 5 ↴ pic.twitter.com/ncD3Er8psJ — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) September 27, 2022

Friday's color scheme is the first of three all-blue promotions. Bronco Nation was asked to "Stripe The Stadium" for the 2022 home opener against UT Martin Sept. 17.

FORD FAN ZONE

Earlier this month, Boise State Athletics announced upgrades to the Ford Fan Zone for the 2022 campaign.

Located along Bronco Lane between DeChevrieux Field and the Larry and Marianne Williams Plaza, the space for Bronco Nation opens at 2 p.m. MT Friday, four hours before kickoff.

The Ford Fan Zone is free to enter and includes food trucks, concession stands, Bronco Kids Club booth with inflatables and sports gardens with alcohol sales.

Lounge on Fire is set to perform starting at 3 p.m. Friday. For more information on pre-game concerts for the entire 2022 season, click here.

BRONCO WALK

The Ford Fan Zone gives fans a close view of the Bronco Walk, a tradition outside Albertsons Stadium prior to Boise State home games.

The Bronco Walk is scheduled to begin two hours and 40 minutes ahead of kickoff, or 3:20 p.m. Friday, and goes from the Student Union Building, along Bronco Lane, and through the Larry and Marianne Williams Plaza to the Allen Noble Hall of Fame.

In 2022, the Bronco Walk will be difficult to miss, as fireworks have been added to signal the start of the pre-game tradition.

PARKING, TRAFFIC & SHUTTLES

Expect increased traffic on all roads surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the afternoon. Bronco Lane will be closed to traffic for the Ford Fan Zone.

Due to limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk/bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.

Parking in Boise Parks:

Parking is allowed in designated parking spots within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Towing will be delayed at those parks until 9 a.m. the following morning regardless of kickoff time.

Shuttle service:

Three to five shuttles run from the Lincoln and Brady garages on Boise State game days. The shuttles drop fans off on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, in front of Gate A.

For the Lincoln Garage, pick up and drop off is located at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive. For the Brady Garage, pick up and drop off is located off Brady Street, next to the Multi-Purpose Building.

Off-campus Parking:

The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from seven convenient downtown locations to Albertsons Stadium. These shuttles run every 20 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.

Locations for the Bronco Gameday Shuttle are listed below. The shuttle takes fans to the east side of Albertsons Stadium, off Broadway Avenue.

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Main (Bronco Shop)

8th & Idaho (Diablo & Sons)

8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)

6th & Broad (Boise Brewing)

River & Pioneer (Payette Brewing)

9th & Front (Anthony's Restaurant)

Here is more information on the Bronco Gameday Shuttle, and game day parking options.

ENTRY TO THE GAME

Tickets for 2022 Bronco sporting events are digital and screenshots no longer work, according to Boise State Athletics. Fans should use the Boise State Broncos Athletics app and their Boise State Ticket Account Manager to have full access to tickets on a smartphone.

Tickets can also be saved to the wallet app before arriving at Albertsons Stadium and should be pulled up before the ticket scanner area.

For more information, visit Boise State's Digital Ticket Information page.

Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. Fans are encouraged — but not required — to leave their bags at home or in the car. For faster entry into the stadium, bring a clear bag or no bag to the game.

Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass, and coolers.

10 TO 10 ZONE

According to the Boise Police Department, the 10 to 10 Zone remains in place for home games this season. It specifies off-campus areas where people over the age of 21 may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed in opaque plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans and types of liquor bottle and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.

The "Zone" begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard.

The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the "10 to 10 Zone" boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond.