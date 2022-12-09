Game Day Guide: Boise State defends The Blue vs. UT Martin

Example video title will go here for this video

Everything Bronco Nation needs to know about Boise State football's home opener at Albertsons Stadium Saturday afternoon against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

"That's what makes college athletics is the student body, you know, that has been back in school now for a couple weeks and now they have the opportunity to come watch the Broncos play here at home in Albertsons Stadium," Avalos said. "I think that's a special thing, not only because of the challenge we have this week with our opponent, but even more so it's our first home game and making sure we stay locked in this week as a team and we handle our preparation so that we can be our best, cause we're gonna need to be."

While Boise State is not looking at Saturday's matchup as a tune-up game, there is extra motivation considering it has been nearly been 10 months since the Broncos defended The Blue in front of a packed Albertsons Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. MT and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Scroll down for more television, radio and streaming information for Boise State's home opener.

Boise State is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in Mountain West play after defeating New Mexico 31-14 last Friday night in Albuquerque. Saturday's game against UT-Martin is the second of four non-conference games on Boise State's schedule.

"This team runs the ball really well, much like New Mexico," head coach Andy Avalos said. "They're going to hit about every run scheme on the board, so it's going to be a huge week of run fits, but obviously this team can do it through the air as well."

The Skyhawks boast a balanced offensive attack, leading the Ohio Valley Conference in passing yards, rushing touchdowns and total points.

UT Martin (1-1) enters Saturday's contest ranked No. 16 among all FCS programs, dropping two spots from No. 14 after back-and-forth 35-30 loss to No. 5 Missouri State on the road last week.

The Broncos have played just three FCS opponents since 2010, the seventh-least among FBS programs during that time frame. In matchups with FCS opponents, Boise State has dominated, but the Skyhawks are no slouch.

For the first time since November 2021, the Boise State Broncos are set to play in the comfortable confines of Albertsons Stadium Saturday against the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks.

Since 2000, Boise State ranks second in the country with a winning percentage of 90.6%. The Broncos' 125-13 record on The Blue trails only Oklahoma (124-11, 91.9%).

WynnBET Sportsbook's opening line has the Broncos as 21-point favorites at Albertsons Stadium in week three. The last time Boise State lost a home opener was Sept. 8, 2011 against Washington State. The Broncos enter Saturday's contest with a 20-consecutive wins in home openers.

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State a 97.4% chance to win Saturday's matchup against the Skyhawks.

Streaming for Boise State vs. UT Martin is also available with the FOX SPORTS App. The app is available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Dish Network and DirecTV).

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

Boise State's home opener will be televised on Fox Sports 1, available on the following channels:

Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM , the KTVB YouTube channel , and the KTVB mobile app.

The exclusive pre-game show will feature interviews and updates live from The Blue, getting Bronco Nation prepared for Boise State's first game in the City of Trees.

The second, commercial-free Bronco Roundup Game Day Show from inside Albertsons Stadium will be live on KTVB.COM , KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV , the KTVB mobile app and KTVB's YouTube channel on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. MT.

The first Bronco Roundup Game Day Show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM , KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and on the KTVB mobile app on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT.

KTVB will have two pre-game shows Saturday ahead of Boise State's first 2022 contest on The Blue. Join Jay Tust and Brady Frederick for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Skyhawks matchup.

Defensively, Dillon Lukehart and Armand Nance each recorded a team-high eight tackles. Boise State led UT Martin 63-7 in the third quarter, before the Skyhawks punched in a four-yard score early in the fourth quarter.

Southwick found wide receiver Shane Williams-Rhodes seven times for 89 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Jay Ajayi rumbled for 80 yards and two scores on 15 carries in the win.

The 2013 game in the City of Trees was the Skyhawks' longest trip west for a football game in program history, according to Boise State Athletics.

Boise State and UT Martin have faced off just once, when the Broncos rolled to a 63-14 win on The Blue Sept. 7, 2013. After a disappointing season-opening loss at Washington, quarterback Joe Southwick led the Broncos' bounce-back effort with five touchdown passes.

UT Martin also ranks second in the country with one turnover offensively, seventh in passing offense with an average of 330.5 yards and 10th in total offense with an average of 503 yards.

The Skyhawks have been nothing short of consistent in their pair of 2022 games. UT Martin is yet to allow a sack or lose a fumble, ranking first among FCS programs in both statistical categories.

John H. Ford II (LB) - Following last week's loss to Missouri State, Ford was recognized as OVC Defensive Player of the Week for his 12-tackle performance. The Skyhawks' linebacker added two tackles for loss, one sack and a pass breakup last week.

Zak Wallace (RB) - Wallace has continued his 2021 success that earned him a spot on the All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team. The 6-0, 220-pound back ranks third in the OVC with 107.5 rushing yards per contest and leads the way with four touchdowns.

Dresser Winn (QB) - For the first time since 2018, Winn has taken hold of the Skyhawks' starting quarterback role. Through two games this season, the graduate gunslinger is averaging 330.5 yards and three passing touchdowns per game. Winn has completed 51-of-78 passes (65.4%) with just one interception.

"I was really proud of how the offense handled all those different fronts and pressures that we were seeing. If you go back and watch the film, was it blocked out perfectly? No. It's hard to handle all that movement. But we were able to identify up front, especially protection-wise," Avalos said. "I thought the offensive line and tailbacks, George (Holani) and Ashton (Jeanty), did a really good job picking up with the o-line in, again, a very difficult scheme that produced a lot of pressure on the quarterback. So we are excited about that."

The Bronco offense got off to a slow start, but racked up 318 total net yards, including 170 yards passing in a three-touchdown performance by quarterback Hank Bachmeier. On the receiving end of those TD passes were Latrell Caples (twice) and George Holani.

"I was really excited to see how we improved with our pre-snap communication, getting in rhythm playing on defense, and playing with better eye control to be able to fend off some of the better play-action passes," Avalos said Monday.

Boise State goes into Saturday's home opener after a dominant performance by the Bronco defense against New Mexico, whom Boise State held to 123 yards of offense.

Boise State's 414 sacks since the start of 2010 ranks seventh in the country, behind only Clemson (507), Alabama (464), Pittsburgh (437), Ohio State (432), Texas A&M (424) and Virginia Tech (416).

The Broncos also generated six sacks against the Lobos, pushing Boise State's record to 27-1 in games since 2005 when recording five or more sacks.

Nine different Boise State players appeared in the tackle-for-loss column, with EDGE George Tarlas (3 TFL), cornerback Caleb Biggers (2 TFL) linebacker Ezekiel Noa (1.5 TFL) and defensive tackle Scott Matlock (1.5 TFL) leading the way.

Last week against New Mexico, the Boise State defense recorded 12 tackles for loss for the 13th time since 2005. In those games, the Broncos are a perfect 13-0.

Fan Guide : Info for Bronco Nation

FAN COLOR SCHEME

For Boise State's home opener against UT Martin, Bronco Nation is asked to "Stripe The Stadium," with an alternating pattern of white-orange-blue by section. The student section is asked to wear white and the north end zone is asked to wear blue Saturday.

Wear white: Sections 6, 9, 12-15, 26, 28, 32, 35, 103, 106, 109, 126, 129, 132 and 135.

Wear orange: Sections 7, 10, 24, 27, 30, 33, 101, 104, 107, 110, 127, 130 and 133.

Wear blue: Sections 5, 8, 11, 25, 29, 31, 34, 102, 105, 108, 111, 125, 128, 131 and 134.

FORD FAN ZONE

Earlier this month, Boise State Athletics announced upgrades to the Ford Fan Zone for the 2022 campaign.

Located along Bronco Lane between DeChevrieux Field and the Larry and Marianne Williams Plaza, the space for Bronco Nation opens at 10 a.m. MT Saturday, four hours before kickoff.

The Ford Fan Zone is free to enter and includes food trucks, concession stands, Bronco Kids Club booth with inflatables and sports gardens with alcohol sales.

Emily & The Tiptones are set to perform starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. For more information on pre-game concerts for the entire 2022 season, click here.

BRONCO WALK

The Ford Fan Zone gives fans a close view of the Bronco Walk, a tradition outside Albertsons Stadium prior to Boise State home games.

The Bronco Walk is scheduled to begin two hours and 40 minutes ahead of kickoff, or 11:20 a.m. MT Saturday, and goes from the Student Union Building, along Bronco Lane, and through the Larry and Marianne Williams Plaza to the Allen Noble Hall of Fame.

In 2022, the Bronco Walk will be difficult to miss, as fireworks have been added to signal the start of the pre-game tradition.

PARKING, TRAFFIC & SHUTTLES

Expect increased traffic on all roads surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the morning and afternoon. Bronco Lane will be closed to traffic for the Ford Fan Zone.

Due to limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk/bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.

Parking in Boise Parks:

Parking is allowed in designated parking spots within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

With the Boise Comic Arts Festival happening at Zoo Boise Saturday, the city said parking at Julia Davis Park will be "extremely limited" for the UT Martin game.

Towing will be delayed at those parks until 9 a.m. the following morning regardless of kickoff time.

Shuttle service:

Three to five shuttles run from the Lincoln and Brady garages on Boise State game days. The shuttles drop fans off on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, in front of Gate A.

For the Lincoln Garage, pick up and drop off is located at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive. For the Brady Garage, pick up and drop off is located off Brady Street, next to the Multi-Purpose Building.

Off-campus Parking:

The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from multiple convenient downtown locations to Albertsons Stadium. These shuttles run every 20 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.

The Downtown Boise Association is yet to announce pick up and drop off locations for this year's Downtown Bronco Shuttle, but 2021 locations are listed below:

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Main (Bronco Shop)

8th & Main (Diablo & Sons)

8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)

6th & Broad (Boise Brewing)

River Street between 12th & Ash (Payette Brewing)

Here is more information on the Bronco Gameday Shuttle, and game day parking options.

ENTRY TO THE GAME

Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. Fans are encouraged — but not required — to leave their bags at home or in the car. For faster entry into the stadium, bring a clear bag or no bag to the game.

Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass, and coolers.

10 TO 10 ZONE

According to the Boise Police Department, the 10 to 10 Zone remains in place for home games this season. It specifies off-campus areas where people over the age of 21 may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed in opaque plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans and types of liquor bottle and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.

The "Zone" begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard.

The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the "10 to 10 Zone" boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond.