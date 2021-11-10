Game Day Guide: Boise State defends The Blue against Air Force after the Broncos' upset over BYU

After the Broncos' win over then-Top 10 BYU, Boise State will defend The Blue against Mountain West division foe Air Force on Saturday.

Heading into week seven of the college football regular season, the Boise State football team sits with a 3-3 record and is coming off their first true road win over an Associated Press Top 10 team since 2001.

Last Saturday, the Broncos earned a 26-17 upset win over the then-No. 10 Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT. The last time the Broncos beat a top ten team on the road was in 2001 when the 2-3 Broncos beat then-No. 8 Fresno State 35-30.

However, when the Broncos host the 5-1 Air Force Falcons on The Blue this week, they will be tested with the best rushing attack in the country and the Falcons' devastating triple-option offense. Bronco Nation, get ready for a lot of wishbone formations from Air Force's offense.

The Falcons' sole loss this season was a 49-45 defeat on the road against the Utah State Aggies.

Through six games, Air Force averages 423.7 total yards per game. Of those, an average of 341.3 yards come from their rushing attack. The Falcons only average 82 passing yards per game.

According to Boise State coaches, players' discipline will be the number one focus to defend the triple-option offense.

"It starts even without the schemes, it starts with the discipline, it is all about the mentality and the eye control you play with, every man doing his job," head coach Andy Avalos said during his press conference on Monday.

Co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson echoed the focus on the defense's discipline on what's key to stopping the Falcon's triple-option rushing attack.

"Discipline, discipline, discipline, discipline, across all levels, from the d-line to the linebackers, to the back ends, all about the discipline, it will be tested every single snap," he said during Monday's press conference.

Overall, the Falcons ranked 52nd in the country in total offense, Boise State ranks 90th.

"They are going to be an extremely physical team, it's going to be a downhill run game, it's going to be a lateral run game and they're going to take shots, and they've proven to do pretty well this year," Avalos said.

Statistically, the Broncos' rushing defense is one of the worst in the country, ranking 97th and allowing 1,067 rushing yards on 244 attempts, averaging 177.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

GAME INFORMATION

Air Force (5-1, 2-1) vs. Boise State (3-3, 1-1 MWC)

Saturday, Oct. 16

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho Capacity: 36,387

Kickoff: 7 p.m. MT

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Weather: Low of 41 degrees, mostly clear

BRONCOS-FALCONS SERIES

Since joining the Mountain West Conference in 2011, Boise State holds a 6-3 advantage in the all-time series between the Mountain Division foes.

The Broncos currently hold a four-game winning streak over the Falcons since 2017, but Air Force had its own three-game winning streak against Boise State between 2014 and 2016.

Boise State's all-time record against Air Force:

Oct. 31, 2020 - W - 49-30 (Air Force Academy)

Sept. 20, 2019 - W - 30-19 (Boise)

Oct. 27, 2018 - W - 48-38 (Air Force Academy)

Nov. 18, 2017 - W - 44-19 (Boise)

Nov. 25, 2016 - L, 27-20 (Air Force Academy)

Nov. 20, 2015, L, 37-30 (Boise)

Sept. 27, 2014, L, 28-14 (Air Force Academy)

Sept. 13, 2013, W, 42-20 (Boise)

Oct. 22, 2011, W, 37-26 (Boise)

