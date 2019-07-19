BOISE, Idaho — Garrett Larson's final year as a Bronco is starting off with national recognition.

On Friday, the redshirt senior was named to the Rimington Trophy watch list, given annually to the best center in college football.

Larson, a 2015 graduate of Fruitland High School, started all 13 games for the Broncos last season, centering the offensive line that helped former Bronco running back Alexander Mattison rush for 1,000 yards.

Mattison was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings at the 2019 NFL draft.

In 2018, the Broncos' passing offense ranked 18th in the nation with 292 yards per game.

