Four Broncos named to Preseason All-Mountain West Football Team

Boise State's John Ojukwu, Scott Matlock, JL Skinner and Jonah Dalmas were named to the 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team on Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — Four Boise State Broncos were selected to the 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Football Team on Thursday. The conference announced the teams, as selected by members of the media, on the second day of Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas.

Boise native and 2021 All-Mountain West first teamer John Ojukwu was the lone Bronco to appear on the offensive all-conference preseason squad. The senior offensive lineman started all 12 games last season at left tackle and has started 29-straight games for Boise State.

Ojukwu's selection marks six-straight years with a Boise State offensive lineman on the all-conference preseason team.

On defense, defensive lineman Scott Matlock and safety JL Skinner earned spots on the All-Mountain West preseason team.

Matlock started 12 games last fall, en route to being named Second Team All-Mountain West. The Homedale native recorded 41 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks and a receiving touchdown in 2021.

Skinner - who decided to return to Boise State for his senior season rather than declaring early for the NFL in December 2021 - led the Broncos with 92 total tackles last fall.

The physical, 6-foot-4, 218-pound safety is receiving national recognition ahead of the 2022 campaign. Pro Football Focus College ranked Skinner as the 7th-best draft-eligible safety in the NCAA earlier this month.

Unsurprisingly for Bronco Nation, Boise State standout Jonah Dalmas was named Preseason All-Mountain West placekicker.

The former Rocky Mountain High School standout is coming off an impressive sophomore campaign. Last fall, Dalmas earned All-Mountain West First Team honors after he made a program-record 26 field goals during the 2021 season.

The Meridian native also appeared on Athlon Sports' Preseason All-American Third Team in mid-July. Dalmas was the first Boise State placekicker to earn an All-Mountain West First Team bid since 2015.

Has #BoiseState senior QB Hank Bachmeier been snubbed from consideration for a few preseason awards?



Sure.



Will it motivate him?



"I hope so."



Head coach Andy Avalos told me there's more to Hank's motivation.



"I'm excited for Hank. He's had a really good offseason. pic.twitter.com/pFWlTHBEUV — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) July 21, 2022

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was named Mountain West Offensive Preseason Player of the Year on Thursday. San Diego State defensive back Patrick McMorris and San Jose State defensive lineman Cade Hall were selected as Co-Defensive Preseason Player of the Year.

San Diego State punt and kick returner Jordan Byrd was named Special Teams Preseason Player of the Year.

The entire 2022 Preseason All-Mountain West Team is below:

Offense

Quarterback: Haener

Wide receivers: Jalen Cropper (Fresno State), Jesse Matthews (San Diego State)

Running backs: Brad Roberts (Air Force), Jordan Mims (Fresno State)

Offensive line: Ojukwu, Dontae Bull (Fresno State), Aaron Frost (Nevada), Alama Uluave (San Diego State)

Tight end: Tanner Arkin (Colorado State)

Defense

Defensive line: Matlock, Keshawn Banks (San Diego State), Jonah Tavai (San Diego State), Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State), Hall

Linebacker: Vince Sanford (Air Force), Caden McDonald (San Diego State), Kyle Harmon (San Jose State)

Defensive back: Skinner, Evan Williams (Fresno State), Jerrick Reed II (New Mexico), McMorris

Specialists

Punter: Aaron Rodriguez (New Mexico)

Placekicker: Dalmas

Punter returner: Byrd

Kick returner: Byrd