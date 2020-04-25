Former Boise State WR John Hightower drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 5th round

Within five picks, two former Broncos were selected in the NFL Draft.

BOISE, Idaho — As of Saturday afternoon, three former Boise State players were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Minutes after STUD end Curtis Weaver was drafted, wide receiver John Hightower was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles.

After making a huge splash on the Broncos' offense in his two years in Boise, Hightower was picked 168th overall by the Eagles.

Philly made more moves at wide receiver after selecting Hightower by trading their 190th overall pick to the San Fransico 49ers for Marquise Goodwin and the 210th overall pick.

The former star wide receiver racked up 953 yards on 51 receptions and eight touchdowns in 14 games, making for an average reception of 18.5 yards. He was a second-team All-Mountain West pick in 2019. He also had one kick return for a touchdown and had 154 rushing yards on 16 attempts for an average of 9.6 yards per run.

According to his player profile on NFL.com, Hightower was a project fifth to sixth-round pick. "Tall, spindly deep threat with a good feel for speed variance to bolster effectiveness of separation speed," his analysis read.

Hightower's grandmother was there with her grandson when he got the call by the Eagles and found out when they were drafting her.

Offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland and STUD end Curtis Weaver were the only other two former Broncos drafted so far. Cleveland was picked by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round and Weaver was picked by the Miami Dolphins 164th overall in the fifth round.

