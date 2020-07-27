Former Boise State star John Hightower inks rookie contract with Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles selected Hightower in the fifth round with 168th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

PHILADELPHIA — Former Boise State wide receiver John Hightower signed a four-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

The agreement is worth $3.595 million and includes a signing bonus of just over $300,000. The 24-year-old stands to make an average of $898,750 annually through the 2023-24 season.

Hightower took to Twitter to express his excitement.

"Officially an EAGLE! Proud to prove A LOT of doubters WRONG. But most importantly, to prove all those who BELIEVED in me RIGHT! Time to do the same for the Eagles organization and fans! We just getting started."

Officially an EAGLE!! Proud to prove A LOT of doubters WRONG. But, most importantly proud to prove all those who BELIEVED in me RIGHT! Time to do the same for the @Eagles organization and fans! We just getting started! 🏁 #FlyEaglesFly 🦅 #LongLiveSlim pic.twitter.com/YhfLSRyEIb — John Hightower IV / J4 🏁 (@Hightower_J4) July 27, 2020

The Eagles selected Hightower in the fifth round with 168th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He became just the second Bronco wide receiver taken in the last nine NFL drafts. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys selection of Cedrick Wilson in 2018, you have to go all the way back to the 2011 draft when Titus Young and Austin Pettis were taken in the second and third rounds, respectively.

Hightower hauled in a career-best 51 catches and led the Broncos with 943 receiving yards in 2019. He also registered eight catches of 40-plus yards, which tied for tenth most in the FBS last fall.

After spending the last two years in Boise, the Landover, Maryland native will now get to play for a franchise that is located approximately 130 miles away from his hometown.

Hightower, who wore No. 16 at Boise State, will wear No. 82 for the Eagles.

All three 2020 draftees from Boise State half now signed with their respective teams. STUD Curtis Weaver was the first do put pen to paper with the Miami Dolphins back in May, while OL Ezra Cleveland just recently signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

