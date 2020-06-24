Former Boise State QB Jaylon Henderson hosts youth camp while waiting for a shot in the NFL

"I could be out here all day training kids and so helping them get better and seeing their growth and seeing their progress, that's what gives me the most joy."

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson is still hoping for a shot at the next level, whether it be in the NFL or the Canadian Football League.

The 2019 Mountain West Championship Game Offensive MVP is back in Boise, training, working out, staying ready in hopes of an opportunity. In the meantime, he’s also here in Boise giving back to the community.

This week, he hosted his own youth QB camp with two sessions, one for younger QBs and one for high school QBs. Henderson has trained with a personal QB coach himself in the last few years and has quickly found that he loves doing the teaching as well.

"We had a little camp session, mini session, was able to get some guys from around the Treasure Valley and even guys who are outside the Treasure Valley, even had a kid from Glenns Ferry," Henderson explained. "Really showcased these kids. Had a college coach come by and was able to see our older guys and showcase these kids, get them outside the house and make them better quarterbacks and teach them what it's like to be a quarterback on the field and off the field. With things as simple as being a leader in your community and really just teaching them life lessons and giving them a chance to sling it and also just making these guys get better at their craft."

As a product of having his own personal quarterback coach over the last few years, Henderson the student has also developed a love for teaching the intricacies of the game's most important position to the younger generation.

"It's what I love to do, I went back and forth, and as I'm in this period of waiting for what's next in my life, I've been able to realize what my gift is," he said. "My gift is helping guys out and training, and so anytime I can get the opportunity to make somebody better and see their progress, that's something that I absolutely love to do. That's really what my why is, it's to get this community and reach out to all the kids in this community and make them better quarterbacks and make them better people on and off the field."

When he's not training the next generation of quarterbacks, Henderson himself is training each day, hoping for a shot at the next level, whether it be the Canadian Football League or the NFL.

"So I've been throwing, lifting and running and just trying to stay in shape, ready for if I get a phone call and what I mean by phone call is CFL or NFL, with the NFL things are just barely starting to open back up, and the CFL, they still don't know if they're going to have their season yet, but in the meantime, I thought, why not come out here and get some of these high school kids and take them through the same drills that I do when I'm training, so why not try and get them better while I'm training as well," he said.

While Henderson waits on one dream, another continues to foster itself as he gives back to the Boise community.

"I love coming out here and I could be out here all day, I don't care how hot it is or how cold it is, I could be out here all day training kids and so helping them get better and seeing their growth and seeing their progress, that's what gives me the most joy."

