Report: Former Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier transferring to Louisiana Tech

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State quarterback and four-year starter Hank Bachmeier is transferring to Louisiana Tech, ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel reported Wednesday afternoon.

Bachmeier, one of the highest-rated recruits in school history, arrived at Boise State in January 2019. He immediately won the starting job, and in his first game as a starter he led the Broncos to the program's biggest comeback win ever over a Power 5 opponent, Florida State University.

As a true freshman, he was tabbed "Hurricane Hank," throwing for a career-high 407 yards in a 36-31 victory over the Seminoles.

Injuries and COVID protocols limited Bachmeier to just 13 games over his freshman and sophomore seasons. As a junior in 2021, he played in all 12 games, battling through a knee injury for most of the fall. He set career-highs in completions (252), passing yards (3,080) and touchdowns (20).

Bachmeier's ride in Boise came to an abrupt end in September 2022, after he started the first four games of the season. Bachmeier entered the transfer portal just days after former Bronco offensive coordinator Tim Plough was fired.

He was pulled in the first quarter of the season-opener against Oregon State, and led the Broncos to their worst passing performance since 1997 when they only threw for 93 yards in a 27-10 last Friday at UTEP.

Louisiana Tech is led by well-known Air Raid schemer Sonny Cumbie, who spent 12 years as an assistant coach with Texas Tech and TCU in the Big 12 under the likes of Mike Leach and Kliff Kingsbury.

The Bulldogs struggled in 2022, going 3-9 overall and 2-6 against Conference USA opponents. Louisiana Tech played four different quarterbacks over the course of the season, with redshirt senior Parker McNeil and true freshman Landry Lyddy playing in eight and seven games, respectively.

In those seven games, Lyddy competed 82-of-126 attempts (65.08%) for 767 passing yards, three touchdowns and an interception. He visited Boise State during his recruitment process, but ultimately picked the Bulldogs in the class of 2022.

According to Thamel's report, Bachmeier liked the idea of playing under Cumbie in a pass-heavy system.

"I think Coach Cumbie and his track record are a great fit. It's an offense that any quarterback would want to play in," Bachmeier told ESPN.