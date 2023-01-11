Who voted for Boise State in final college football coaches poll?

11 of 63 coaches ranked Boise State in the top 25, including five from the Mountain West. Two MW coaches ranked Fresno State and Air Force, but not Boise State.

BOISE, Idaho — As the 2022 college football season ended, coaches around the country were asked to vote for a final time to decide who they believe had a top-25 campaign.

From the SEC to the Sun Belt, 63 program leaders vote in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll, released Jan. 11.

Often times, the results expose hard feelings, conference support and the weight of concluding the season with a bowl win. For example, Alabama's Nick Saban put the Crimson Tide – who missed the College Football Playoff – at No. 2, while Georgia's Kirby Smart ranked Alabama No. 6 and kept TCU at No. 2.

Of the 63 coaches, 11 ranked the Boise State Broncos in the top 25 on their final ballot. Five coaches in the Mountain West Conference gave Boise State the nod, but not all ranked the Broncos as the second-highest team in the conference.

Here's who ranked Boise State:

Mike Elko, Duke - No. 25

Dave Doeren, NC State - No. 25

Sonny Dykes, TCU - No. 25

Dykes ranked three Mountain West teams; Air Force - No. 23, Fresno State - No. 24, Boise State - No. 25

Kyle Whittingham, Utah - No. 24

Tim Albin, Ohio - No. 25

*Troy Calhoun, Air Force - No. 21

Calhoun ranked three Mountain West teams; Air Force - No. 19, Fresno State No. 20, Boise State No. 21

A reminder, not only did Boise State and Fresno State play in the Mountain West Championship Game, but the Broncos beat the Falcons, 19-14 in Colorado Spring this year.

*Jeff Tedford, Fresno State - No. 25

*Ken Wilson, Nevada - No. 20

Nobody ranked the Broncos higher than Wilson

*Danny Gonzalez, New Mexico - No. 25

*Brady Hoke, San Diego State - No. 24

Butch Jones, Arkanas State - No. 25

* = Mountain West coach

Brent Brennan (San Jose State), Marcus Arroyo (UNLV) and Blake Anderson (Utah State) did not rank Boise State. All three ranked Fresno State in the top 25.

Anderson and Brennan ranked Air Force No. 23 and No. 24 in their polls, respectively.