Eight Boise State players selected for preseason All-Mountain West team

BOISE, Idaho — The Mountain West released its preseason all-conference team on Wednesday, and the Broncos were better represented than any other team in the league.

Boise State earned a Mountain West-best eight selections.

On offense, Hank Bachmeier was voted the top quarterback in the league by the media. The sophomore signal-caller averaged just over 234 yards passing per game last fall and was 7-and-1 as a starter.

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir was honored as well. As a sophomore last fall, Shakir totaled up 938 yards from scrimmage - the second-most by an underclassman at wide receiver that the Mountain West has seen in the last five years.

Left tackle John Ojukwu rounded out Boise State's offensive selections.

The Broncos also added four players on defense: Sophomore lineman Scale Igiehon, senior linebacker Riley Whimpey, senior nickel Kekaula Kaniho, and senior cornerback Avery Williams each made the cut.

It's worth noting, Whimpey was one of three players in the Mountain West voted in unanimously at their respective position.

Meanwhile, Williams was listed twice in the Mountain West's announcement. The reigning conference Special Teams Players of the Year was voted the best punt returner in the league.

