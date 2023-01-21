DJ Schramm returns to Boise State to handle 'unfinished business'

"I think we have unfinished business here," Schramm said. "I mean, get the opportunity to come back and try to win a championship, who doesn't want that?"

BOISE, Idaho — Eight super seniors announced their return to the Boise State football program for the 2023 season on Tuesday. When the list came out, perhaps the headlining player of the group was DJ Schramm.

The All-Mountain West Second Team linebacker led the Broncos in solo tackles (53), total tackles (107) and tackles-for-loss (11.5) last fall.

Prior to the 2022 campaign, Schramm served as a four-year backup while standing out on special teams. Despite a lack of playing time, the California native's blue and orange commitment never wavered.

Schramm's steady and admirable work ethic paid off, as he became the first Bronco since at least 2005 with more than 100 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in a single season.

Following Boise State's win over North Texas in the Frisco Bowl, Schramm took some time to "decompress" and consider using the additional COVID-year of eligibility.

Ultimately, the decision to run it back on The Blue became obvious for the veteran 'backer. Schramm let Bronco defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson know he was returning and said the coach's leadership played a major part.

"Coach D was fired up when I told him. He's awesome. He cares about us so much more as people than just football players and that was a huge thing for me," Schramm said. "He truly cares about us, he loves each and every one of us on this team and that means a lot."

Not only does the man in the middle anchor Boise State's defense, but he also brings back a wealth of experience to a unit losing a ton of veteran players.

Schramm said after the Broncos' 10-win season and loss in the Mountain West title game following a chaotic few months, he felt like there was "unfinished business" to handle – for himself and the entire team.

"I don't think I've hit my ceiling. There's always more to do, there's always room to grow and I don't want to say that made like a huge factor in my decision, but there's definitely more for those guys in the locker room," Schramm said. "I think we have unfinished business here. I mean, get the opportunity to come back and try to win a championship, who doesn't want that?"

