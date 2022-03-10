Dirk Koetter explains decision to step in as Broncos' offensive coordinator

"I felt like I could maybe make a difference and maybe help, and fill an obligation to the program," Koetter said Monday.

BOISE, Idaho — Two big changes to the Boise State offense paid off on Friday night as the Broncos posted 35 unanswered points to come from behind and beat San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium.

In his first start at quarterback, redshirt freshman Taylen Green provided a massive spark to open up Boise State's run game. Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter's leadership also paid off as he made his debut as the Broncos' offensive coordinator.

On Monday, local media got to chat with Koetter for the first time since he rejoined the Broncos' staff as an offensive analyst back in July.

In his first weekly press conference appearance, Koetter made it clear, that this is "a young man's game," and 2022 will be his only season as Boise State's OC.

For a guy who said he was playing golf three times a week before taking over the offense, stepping in as the offensive play caller is a huge commitment. Koetter explained his motivation for returning to The Blue Monday and what he plans to do with this offense.

"You know, when Andy asked me to do it, I knew it was going to be a big lifestyle change, because in this business, you're kind of all in, or all out. I felt like I could maybe make a difference and maybe help, and fill an obligation to the program. I learned a long time ago that all you can ask of players, a unit, a team is to achieve up to their talent level. You know, the offense was not doing that and we didn't do that in the first half last week either, but if this group of players just achieves up to their level of talent, the rest of it will take care of itself."

Prior to the win over San Diego State, the Broncos ranked 106th in the FBS in rushing offense (120.2 yards per game). After game five, Boise State jumped to 159.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 66th in the FBS.

The Broncos managed to catapult 40 spots in the national rankings near the midway point of the season. Green stormed to 105 rushing yard and two touchdowns on eight carries last Friday, earning him Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors.