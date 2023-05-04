Scott Matlock grabbing NFL attention following Boise State Pro Day

Matlock told KTVB he has visited with the Jets and Patriots. He is currently in Jacksonville for a visit with the Jags and will go to Cincinnati later this month.

BOISE, Idaho — A little more than a week removed from his outstanding performance at Pro Day, former Boise State defensive tackle and Homedale native Scott Matlock is making his NFL rounds this week.

On Wednesday, Matlock told KTVB he has visited both the New England Patriots and New York Jets. The Bronco graduate is currently in Jacksonville for a pre-draft visit with the Jaguars.

The two-time All-Mountain West representative is also scheduled to visit with the Cincinnati Bengals later this month.

Despite not receiving an invite to Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Combine, made every minute count at Boise State's Pro Day in front of representatives from 30 out of 32 professional teams.

Matlock impressed with a personal record 29 reps on the bench press and ran a 4.81 in the 40-yard dash. He also touted a 4.27 shuttle time and 29.5 inches on the vertical jump.

The Idaho native – who was selected 26th overall by the Houston Gamblers in the 2023 USFL College Draft – measured in at 6-foot-4 and 296 pounds, with 9-inch hands and nearly 79-inch arms.

"I thought I turned some heads," Matlock said. "You know, did a good job in the position stuff. At the end of the day, I'm at my best when I'm playing the game, you know, not being a track athlete. But it has to be done and I want to do good at it, of course. Overall, good day."

Homedale alumnus and former #BoiseState star Scott Matlock is in the midst of the big week.



Based on his recent uptick in pre-draft visits with NFL teams, Matlock certainly did turn some heads in the City of Trees.

Last fall, Matlock started all 13 games for the Broncos, registering six tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks. He also led all Boise State defensive lineman with 49 tackles and the entire defense with seven quarterback hurries.

The NFL Draft in Kansas City begins Thursday, April 27, and runs through Saturday, April 29.