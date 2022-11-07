Back in Boise: DeAndre Pierce joins Broncos' staff as recruiting assistant

Pierce played in Boise from 2016 to 2019, earning an All-Mountain West honorable mention nod his sophomore season.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State safety DeAndre Pierce has joined the Broncos' coaching staff as a recruiting assistant, a source confirmed to KTVB Monday.

Pierce played in Boise from 2016 to 2019, earning an All-Mountain West honorable mention nod his sophomore season. The Long Beach, Calif., native started in all 14 games and finished with the fourth-most tackles on the team (83) during the Broncos' 2017 campaign.

The newest member of Boise State's staff expressed his excitement with a Twitter response to KTVB's Jay Tust, saying "BACK AT IT!!"

Following his standout season in the City of Trees, Pierce battled injuries for the majority of his final two years in Boise. Pierce was Boise State's leading tackler through four games in 2018, before suffering a season-ending injury.

Pierce then transferred to Arizona State as a graduate to finish his college career playing for his dad. Pierce started for the Sun Devils in 2020 and 2021, finishing third on the team with 58 total tackles last season.

Deontrae Cooper is the lone recruiting assistant listed on Boise State's coaching staff, under the Broncos' Director of Recruiting Operations, Jason Cvercko, and Director of Recruiting Relations/Player Personnel, Kiyoshi Harris.

For the second-straight year, head coach Andy Avalos and the Broncos will open the season on ESPN. Boise State's nonconference bout with Oregon State will kick at 8:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Corvallis, Ore.

