Curtis Weaver inks 4-year rookie deal with the Miami Dolphins

The deal is worth $3,602,996 and includes a $308,000 signing bonus, according to a source.

MIAMI — Former Boise State STUD Curtis Weaver officially put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

The deal is worth $3,602,996 and includes a $308,000 signing bonus, according to a source. In terms of value, the agreement is pretty standard for a fifth-round pick.

Weaver only played three seasons at Boise State, however, it was enough time for him to claim the all-time sacks record in the Mountain West.

His 34.0 career sacks rank second all-time at Boise State, trailing only Erik Helgeson, who registered 54.5 sacks from 1987-1990 when the program was still playing at the FCS level.

Late last month, Weaver slid to the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft despite receiving first and second-round grades from some draft analyst. Eventually, the Dolphins swooped in and selected him with the 164th overall pick.

Weaver’s pass-rush production and consistency was unmatched at the college level over the last year. He was the only player in the FBS to record at least 9.5 sacks in each of the last three seasons.

Weaver, who wore No. 99 in college, announced he will wear No. 96 for the Dolphins.

Watch more Boise State Football: