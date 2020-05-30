Coach Bryan Harsin tweets 'we all need to be better' in response to what sparked ongoing protests

"The hate, the discord, the belief that voices are falling on deaf ears - it needs to change. Now," Harsin said in a tweet.

BOISE, Idaho — Following four days of riots and protests across the country in response to George Floyd's death, Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin released a statement on Saturday afternoon, saying that everyone needs to be better and the team's conversations about what is going on need to extend outside of the program.

However, Harsin's statement does not directly address or reference George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last week but did allude to racial injustice. His tweet also came out four hours after a former player criticized him for not speaking out about the situation.

"Football has provided a platform to have meaningful conversations, and more often than those conversations happen within the walls of our facility," he said in a statement that he tweeted out. "Our culture has resulted in myriad successes, not the least of which being countless well-rounded, thoughtful young men leaving here and going on to impact change in the world.

"With what is going on in our country, it has become clear that the conversations we have as a team need to spread beyond our walls. The hate, the discord, the belief that voices are falling on deaf ears - it needs to change. Now. There is no place for it in our program, and it shouldn't have a place in our society. We all need to be better, and it starts with each and every one of us caring for all we encounter, regardless of color, politics, or any other difference we might have."

Harsin's statement came just hours after a former player called him out for not speaking up about what is currently happening across the country.

On Saturday morning, former Boise State defensive back Jason Robinson (2007-2010) released a YouTube video in which he called out Harsin and Boise State University for not making any statements or taking a position on the ongoing protests and discussions about race in America.

Robinson listed several prominent former and current black players that helped build Boise State into a national college football powerhouse, including Doug Martin, Ryan Clady, Jay Ajayi, Ian Johnson, and Alexander Mattison.

"These are all our brothers. And if anyone out there is a Boise State fan, and you watched this game you and watch this program grow, you know those names," he said. "You recognize those names and yes, we've had many non-black players contribute to the success of the program as well."

Robinson added that he'll let people watch some of the Broncos' biggest moments and judge who helped make those historic moments happen.

The former Bronco went on to say that Harsin won't speak out and have his players' back.

"With that in mind, we have a head coach, currently, that isn't going to speak up about these things," Robinson said. "And when I say these things, I'm talking about the senseless killings of black men around the country by police."

You can watch Robinson's full video below:

On Friday, Boise State University also published a YouTube video of President Marlene Tromp responding to the ongoing issues happening across the country.