'I feel like I belong there': Boise State commit Katin Houser looks ahead to future as a Bronco

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State currently has two commitments in the class of 2022, one of those being four-star QB commit Katin Houser. Houser will be a senior this fall, playing at St. John Bosco in California, the same high school that current Boise State running back George Holani played at.

It's been a big summer already for Houser, who earned an invite to the prestigious Elite 11 QB finals over the weekend.

“As a little kid playing quarterback, you look at the YouTube videos, you watch the highlights of all the big-time quarterbacks doing the Elite 11 and doing really well," Houser said. "Just to have the opportunity to go in there and get invited is a really big deal to me, because that’s one of my biggest dreams playing quarterback as a child."

With the NCAA recently lifting the recruiting dead period, Houser and his family had the chance to visit campus and the Boise State facilities on an unofficial visit.

“This time, I actually went through some of the facilities and met some of the players and got a real insight into what Boise State really is. I fell in love with it. I could really see myself here, it’s amazing. It’s a great program and I can’t wait to get up there," he said. "I had met with the coaches a couple of times, but sitting down and having real talks and meeting with them and talking ball and being in the atmosphere with the players and watching them lift and watching them run, and watching them practice, I feel like I belong there."

Houser was able to interact with some of the current Broncos on the roster, including lunch with QB Hank Bachmeier.

“We went and got sushi and that was pretty fun," he said. "We went downtown, he drove me around, it was cool. It was cool hanging out with him, he’s a really nice guy."

The visit also allowed him to meet face-to-face with Boise State coaches, including head coach Andy Avalos.

“He’s kind of similar to me. He has a chip on his shoulder," Houser said. "He really brings good people into his building and he wants the best for everyone in that building. I take a lot of honor and pride in that and I feel like he’s a really good coach and a really good leader."

One of the main reasons for Houser’s commitment is due to the long-standing relationship he has with Boise State Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough. The two met during a camp at the University of Washington, then reunited during a camp at UC Davis.

"Leading up to my decision, I feel like my relationship with him has really expanded and grown and the trust I have in him and the trust he has in me is really strong," Houser said. "Sitting down and talking with him, I feel like we bounce ideas off of each other and talk ball really well."

Houser is committed to Boise State but does have plans for an official visit to Michigan State later in June. Besides competing at the Elite 11 finals and that trip to East Lansing, his moving forward will depend on him attracting more 2022 recruits to join him in Boise, including Gooding High School standout tight end Colston Loveland.

“We are trying to get Colston to commit. He’s the number one player in Idaho and he’s a really great talent," Houser said. "I had the chance to talk with him and meet with him and we had the chance to take some pictures together. He’s a really nice guy and if we get him to commit. He’s going to be a big part of this 2022 class and I’m excited to keep working with him."

Houser also plans to graduate early from St. John Bosco and enroll at Boise State early next January.