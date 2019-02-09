BOISE, Idaho — Watch Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin's weekly press conference live at 1 p.m. Monday on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

Following the Broncos' comeback victory over the Florida State Seminoles, Boise State returns to the Blue for their home-opener against the Thundering Herd of Marshall on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. MT.

Bronco Nation can expect Harsin to break the season-opening win down further and discuss their upcoming matchup against Marshal.

If you missed any of the press conference that followed the Florida State game, make sure to scroll down to watch each part of the press conference, or catch everything Bronco football in KTVB's Boise State football YouTube playlist.

