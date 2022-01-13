Boise State hires Jason Cvercko as director of recruiting operations

Cvercko spent the past two seasons as the chief of staff at Washington State University.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University football landed its new director of recruiting operations Thursday in Jason Cvercko (suh-VUHR-ko), announced by Bronco Athletics and head coach Andy Avalos.

Cvercko spent the past two seasons as the chief of staff at Washington State University, reporting directly to the head coach and leading all recruiting and operations logistics for the Pac-12 program.

In 2016 and 2017, Cvercko worked at Mountain West Conference foe Hawaii as the Rainbow Warriors' director of recruiting and retention. Cvercko stayed with Hawaii through the 2019 season, working as the program's chief of staff for his final two seasons before joining the Cougars' staff.

"I am extremely grateful to Coach Avalos and his staff for giving me this opportunity," Cvercko said in a press release. "Having previously worked in the Mountain West, I had always held Boise State in high regard. The Broncos have been the standard for a long time, and I am looking forward to helping continue that tradition well into the future."

After helping the Broncos sign the No. 1 2022 recruiting class in the Mountain West in December, Boise State's former director of recruiting Eli Mandel stepped away from the program Jan. 3 to work at Zcruit, a national recruiting platform.

In Thursday's announcement, Avalos spoke highly of his newest hire in Cvercko and what he brings to the future of The Blue.

"Jason brings with him a wealth of knowledge in helping to run and operate a football program, and understands that the lifeblood of a program's success starts and ends with recruiting," Avalos said. "Every program he has been involved with has found success, and that is a direct result of his ability to assist coaching staffs with identifying talented student-athletes that fit the cultures of the teams he has worked with. We are very fortunate to have him joining the Bronco family."

While serving the Cougars' staff the past two seasons, Cvercko wore many hats in Pullman. According to Boise State, Cvercko served as the football program's liaison to the Washington State campus and other departments in Cougar athletics.

Cvercko also represented Washington State football at all Pac-12 meetings and oversaw the Cougars' football budget, traveling and served as the program's communicator with professional teams.

Before Hawaii and Washington State, Cvercko was the coordinator of recruiting operations at Nevada in 2015 and served as the director of football operations at Stony Brook from 2012 to 2014.

He earned his bachelor's degree in sport management from UConn in 2011 and worked as a recruiting intern with Connecticut's football program from 2009 to 2011. Cvercko worked as an assistant with Massachusetts in 2011.

Based on his track record of recruiting high-level talent and leading programs on the West Coast, Thursday's hire by Avalos appears to be a massive get for Boise State moving forward.