WATCH: Boise State's Jeremiah Dickey to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. MT

Jeremiah Dickey will hold a press conference from the Alan Nobel Hall of Fame at 2 p.m. but details about the reason for it are still vague.

When new Boise State Director of Athletics Jeremiah Dickey walks in front of the podium inside the Alan Nobel Hall of Fame at Albertsons Stadium at 2 p.m., Bronco Nation will in for a surprise. No, we're not burying the lede, the purpose of Tuesday's press conference is still a mystery.

Some have speculated, like KTVB columnist Tom Scott, that the announcement will be in regards to beer and alcohol sales at the stadium ahead of the upcoming season. However, that seems unlikely as the university announced prior to the shorten-2020 season that beer and hard seltzers would be available for sale at Albertsons Stadium.

Another possibility for Tuesday's announcement is that the university has secured funding for renovations and expansion of the east side of Albertsons Stadium. Plans to expand the east side of the stadium were first announced in January 2020, but of course, the COVID-19 pandemic and an ensuing budget crunch slammed the breaks on the project.

No price tag for the project was announced last year so it is possible for Dickey, who was hired thanks in part to his fundraising prowess, could have secured enough funding in the last few months for the renovations to move forward.

Dickey may also announce 100% capacity for Albertsons Stadium ahead of the 2021 season, which will feature a likely Top 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys team who will take on the Broncos on The Blue on Sept. 18.

Last season, only about 1,100 fans were allowed inside Albertsons Stadium for the Broncos' final two home games. Back in April, about 6,300 fans were in attendance for the Boise State Spring Game.

While the last year and a half has had more plot twists than "Game of Thrones" at its peak (Yes, I'm still bitter about Season 8), Bronco Nation shouldn't expect Dickey to announce that Boise State is moving conferences.

Boise State leaving the Mountain West for, say the American Athletic Conference, which would likely bring in more money for the school, would be a tectonic shift in the college football landscape and would have likely leaked or reported through anonymous sources. The Broncos would also likely need at least two other schools in the West to join the AAC to make conference play and travel more financially feasible and doable.

However, the university has done its research about the possible move but with TV deals set for the next few years, an early-summer conference realignment is unlikely.

Again, until Dickey walks in front of the podium at 2 p.m. MT, Bronco Nation will have to wait and speculate what he may announce.

