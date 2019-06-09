BOISE, Idaho — KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day show will be live from Albertsons Stadium before Boise State Friday game from 6 to 7 p.m. on KTVB, KTVB.COM (bookmark this page), and in the Bronco Roundup app.

Join Jay Tust and Will Hall, along with special guests, on the Blue for a look at all of the major storylines surrounding this matchup.

Jay Tust and Will Hall will break down the tale of the tape between the Broncos and Thundering Herd, the two teams' last matchup in 1994, and live interviews with new Boise State president, Marlene Tromp, and Curt Aspey, Boise State's athletic director.

RELATED: Game Day Guide: Boise State vs. Marshall

RELATED: GAME TRACKER: Boise State Broncos vs. Thundering Herd of Marshall

The game will be televised on ESPN2, which can be found on the following channels:

Sparklight (formerly Cable One): Channel 134 / 1134 (HD)

DirecTV: Channel 209

Dish Network: Channel 143

Cox: Channel 164

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium, and fans are encouraged to wear blue, orange, or white - depending on what section of the stadium they're sitting.

RELATED: Boise State football: Bronco strength against Herd strength

RELATED: Jay Tust and Dave Southorn relaunch podcast

Watch more on Boise State Football:

See them all in our YouTube Playlist:

RELATED: Boise State football: Of Marshall 1994, and Paul Reyna