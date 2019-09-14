BOISE, Idaho — Before the No. 22 Boise State Broncos host the Portland State Vikings at Albertsons Stadium, make sure to bookmark this page to watch the Bronco Roundup Gameday Show live at 7 p.m.
KTVB's Jay Tust and Will Hall will be live at Albertsons Stadium at 7 p.m. with everything you need to know about the Broncos' game against the Vikings (1-1), live interviews and all the key storylines entering the game.
The Bronco Roundup Gameday Show will be live on KTVB.COM and the Bronco Roundup app from 7 to just before kickoff at 8:15 p.m.
The Broncos and Vikings are both coming off of wins last week, as Boise State beat the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-1) 14-7 and the Vikings beat Division II Simon Fraser 70-7.
The game will be televised on ESPN2, which can be found on the following channels:
- Sparklight (formerly Cable One): Channel 134 / 1134 (HD)
- DirecTV: Channel 209
- Dish Network: Channel 143
- Cox: Channel 164
Fans attending the game are encouraged to wear orange for the orange-out game, which will also feature the full-orange uniforms.
