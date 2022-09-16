Watch live: Bronco Roundup Game Day Show previews Boise State vs. UT Martin

Join Jay Tust, Brady Frederick, Justin Corr and Tom Scott for the inside scoop on what to watch for in the Broncos-Skyhawks showdown.

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time since November 2021, the Boise State University campus will be flooded with blue and orange Saturday in preparation of the Broncos' home opener against the University of Tennessee-Martin.

The matchup is set to kickoff at 2 p.m. MT Saturday in the City of Trees on Fox Sports 1. ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State a 97.4% chance to defeat the high-powered Skyhawks out of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Check out KTVB's Game Day Guide for a full breakdown on ways to watch the game, key storylines and fan information, including Albertsons Stadium entry and pre-game festivities.

Before the action gets underway on The Blue, be sure to tune into both of KTVB's live Bronco Roundup Game Day Shows. Join Jay Tust, Brady Frederick, Justin Corr and Tom Scott for the inside scoop on what to watch for in the Broncos-Skyhawks showdown.

The first Bronco Roundup Game Day Show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and on the KTVB mobile app on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT.

The second, commercial-free Bronco Roundup Game Day Show from inside Albertsons Stadium will be live from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. MT on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, the KTVB mobile app and KTVB's YouTube channel.

The exclusive pre-game shows provide Bronco Nation with injury updates, interviews, keys to the game and a live look at the Boise State football team on The Blue.

UT Martin (1-1) enters Saturday's contest ranked No. 16 among all FCS programs, dropping two spots from No. 14 after back-and-forth 35-30 loss to No. 5 Missouri State on the road last week.

Boise State is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in Mountain West play after defeating New Mexico 31-14 Sept. 9 in Albuquerque. Saturday's game against UT-Martin is the second of four non-conference games on Boise State's schedule.

Boise State and UT Martin have faced off just once, when the Broncos rolled to a 63-14 win on The Blue Sept. 7, 2013. After a disappointing season-opening loss at Washington, quarterback Joe Southwick led the Broncos' bounce-back effort with five touchdown passes.

Once the game kicks off, make sure to follow the action with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog, featuring the latest updates from Tust and Frederick.

Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Boise State vs. UT Martin.