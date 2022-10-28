Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show Saturday at 4 p.m. MT

Join Jay Tust and Brady Frederick at 4 p.m. MT Saturday on KTVB Channel 7 for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding Boise State's matchup with Colorado State.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State returns to Albertsons Stadium Saturday on a three-game winning streak, looking to secure bowl eligibility for the 25th-straight season with a win over Colorado State.

While the Broncos are heavy favorites in Las Vegas sportsbooks this week, the Mountain West bout marks the first matchup of the Jay Norvell era at Colorado State. Norvell is a familiar face with recent success in the City of Trees, but his Rams have struggled so far this fall.

Colorado State is yet to put together a 20-point performance in 2022, and Boise State's defense is among the best in the FBS. However, the Broncos could be without true freshman running back Ashton Jeanty and EDGE George Tarlas is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hip injury.

ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives Boise State a 95.1% chance to win Saturday, with an opening spread of 27 points in favor of the blue and orange. Since joining the Mountain West Conference in 2011, the Broncos are a perfect 11-0 against the Rams.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT Saturday on Fox Sports 1. For television information, a fan guide and more storylines surrounding the Broncos-Rams showdown, check out KTVB's Game Day Guide.

