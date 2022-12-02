Watch KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show Saturday at 11:30 a.m. MT

Join Jay Tust and Brady Frederick on KTVB Channel 7 Saturday for a preview of the Mountain West Championship, live from the sidelines of Albertsons Stadium.

BOISE, Idaho — For the fourth time since 2014, Boise State (9-3, 8-0 MW) welcomes Fresno State (8-4, 7-1 MW) to Albertsons Stadium for the Mountain West Championship Saturday.

The Bulldogs are winners of seven-straight games, sparked by the return of star senior quarterback Jake Haener, who missed the Oct. 8 contest against the Broncos on The Blue. Boise State's 40-20 win is Fresno State's only conference loss in 2022.

Boise State rides into the title bout with three-straight wins, led by a significantly-improved offensive line and consistently dominant defensive play.

After tight battles with Wyoming and early in the Utah State game last week, the Broncos collected some needed momentum with two touchdowns in roughly 30 seconds to end the Aggies' upset hopes.

With redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green and the one-two punch of George Holani and Ashton Jeanty carrying the ball, Boise State has the firepower to last in a shootout with Haener and Co. Holani's 1,059 rushing yards ranks second in the Mountain West, while Bulldog back Jordan Mims is No. 4 with 1,078 yards on the ground.

Popular sportsbooks in Las Vegas call Saturday's championship game a coin flip, with the hometown Broncos favored by three points.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. MT Saturday at Albertsons Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on Fox.

