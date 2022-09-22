Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show Friday at 6 p.m. MT

Join KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust on the sidelines in El Paso Friday for injury updates, interviews and watch to watch for in Boise State's showdown vs. UTEP.

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time since 2004, the Boise State football team is set to play under the Friday night lights in the Lone Star State. The last time the Broncos traveled to the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), head coach Andy Avalos totaled nine tackles at linebacker in a 47-31 win.

Kickoff at Sun Bowl Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT Friday on CBS Sports Network. Boise State is a perfect 6-0 in matchups with the Miners.

The Broncos carry a 2-1 record into Texas, including a Mountain West Conference win over New Mexico. Last week, UTEP dropped to 1-3 on the year, falling to the same Lobos squad in Albuquerque 27-10.

Check out KTVB's Game Day Guide for a full breakdown on ways to watch and listen to the game, key storylines and pivotal players in the Broncos-Miners matchup.

Before the action gets underway Friday, be sure to tune into KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show live from El Paso. Join KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust on the sidelines for real-time injury updates, interviews and a live look at the Boise State football team on the gridiron.

The Bronco Roundup Game Day Show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and on the KTVB mobile app on Friday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. MT.

Once the game kicks off, make sure to follow the action with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog, featuring the latest updates from Tust and a live scoreboard.

Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Boise State's nonconference showdown with UTEP.

Although UTEP represents Conference USA, the Miners are a familiar foe to Bronco Nation. UTEP and Boise State both competed in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) until the Broncos' departure in 2010.

In 2021, Boise State dominated UTEP in its home opener on The Blue in the first matchup between the former WAC members since 2004. The 54-13 win marked Andy Avalos' first at the helm of the program, led by Hank Bachmeier's 340 yards and two touchdown passes.

STATS BREAKDOWN

Total offense - YPG (FBS rank)

Boise State - 318.7 (No. 106)

UTEP - 307.5 (No. 113)

Passing offense

Boise State - 186.3 (No. 104)

UTEP - 233.2 (No. 84)

Rushing offense

Boise State - 132.3 (No. 93)

UTEP - 74.2 (No. 123)

Time of possession - Average TOP

Boise State - 32 minutes (No. 24)

UTEP - 29 minutes (No. 76)

Total defense - YPG (FBS rank)

Boise State - 248.3 (No. 13)

UTEP - 372 (No. 76)

Passing yards allowed

Boise State - 172 (No. 21)

UTEP - 172.8 (No. 23)

Rushing defense

Boise State - 76.3 (No. 14)

UTEP - 199.2 (No. 116)

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Boise State an 89.8% chance to win Friday's nonconference contest in El Paso, listing the Broncos as a 15.5-point favorite on its weekly PickCenter.