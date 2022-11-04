Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show Saturday at 4 p.m. MT

Join KTVB's Jay Tust and Brady Frederick live inside Albertsons Stadium Saturday at 4 p.m. for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Cougars matchup.

BOISE, Idaho — For the 11th time in as many years, Boise State and BYU are set to square off on the gridiron Saturday night. This year's bout seems to carry extra weight, as both teams eye bragging rights in the final game of the rivalry as we know it.

The Broncos hold an 8-4 advantage in the series dating back to 2003, winning five of six contests against the Cougars in the Gem State. Boise State upended No. 10 BYU last year in Provo, a memory Kalani Sitake's squad likely used as bulletin board material this week.

Boise State is a consensus 7.5-point favorite for Saturday's matchup among popular sportsbooks in Las Vegas. ESPN's Matchup Predictor gives Boise State a 65.5% chance to defeat BYU on The Blue.

Boise State and BYU ride into Albertsons Stadium on opposite paths. The Broncos are winners of four-straight games – all over Mountain West opponents – while the Cougars eye their first win since Sept. 29 and look to end a four-game skid.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. MT Saturday on Fox Sports 2. To find ways to watch the game, the history of Boise State vs. BYU, a fan guide, matchup statistics and more, check out KTVB's Game Day Guide.

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and the KTVB mobile app on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT.

Join KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Cougars matchup.

The exclusive pre-game show will feature interviews and updates live from the sidelines of Albertsons Stadium, getting Bronco Nation prepared for kickoff.

Tust and Frederick will also show a live look at Boise State on the field, providing the latest news on Bronco injuries and personnel updates.

Once the game kicks off on The Blue, make sure to follow the action with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog.

KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel, and on the KTVB mobile app.

Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and Bronco players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Saturday's battle between Boise State and BYU.