Watch the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show Saturday at 4 p.m. MT

Join KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust live inside Falcon Stadium Saturday for interviews, injury updates and storylines surrounding Boise State vs. Air Force.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State looks to continue its momentum Saturday after a week off in a highly-anticipated Mountain West matchup against Air Force on the road.

Although the Falcons already have two conference losses, Saturday's showdown in Colorado Springs has plenty of storylines worthy of landing on the bulletin board. A victory would give Boise State (4-2, 3-0 MWC) a three-game advantage, plus the tiebreaker over the Falcons (5-2, 2-2 MWC) in the Mountain Division.

The Broncos also have revenge on their mind following last year's 24-17 loss to Air Force on The Blue. The 2021 victory marked the Falcons' first win over Boise State since 2016.

In order to avoid a repeat scenario, Spencer Danielson's defense must slow down Air Force running back Brad Roberts, who currently ranks fourth in the country with 853 rushing yards. Roberts ran for a pair of touchdowns inside Albertsons Stadium last October.

While the Falcons' triple-option attack is often the first thing that comes to mind for opponents, Air Force also touts a dominant defense through seven games.

Air Force currently ranks No. 9 in all the land in total defense, allowing just

283.9 yards per game. The Falcons also present a top-50 rushing defense, with an average of 128 yards allowed on the ground this year.

Boise State and Air Force are No. 1 and No. 4 in the FBS respectively in passing yards allowed each week. The Broncos allow 134.3 air yards on average, while the Falcons give up 155.9.

Saturday's game is set to kickoff at 5 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network. For television information, a fan guide and more storylines surrounding the Broncos-Falcons showdown, check out KTVB's Game Day Guide.

KTVB's Bronco Roundup Game Day Show will be live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM, KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and the KTVB mobile app on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT.

The exclusive pre-game show with KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust will feature Bronco interviews, injury updates, matchups to watch and more, live from inside Falcon Stadium.

Once the game kicks off, be sure to follow the action using KTVB's Game Tracker, which includes a real-time scoreboard and live blog with the latest tweets and updates from Tust and Boise State football.

KTVB will live stream Saturday's post-game press conference on KTVB.COM, the KTVB YouTube channel and the KTVB mobile app.

Interviews with Avalos and Boise State players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch whenever and wherever they want.

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from the Broncos' division battle against Air Force.

Mountain Division

Boise State: 3-0 … (4-2 overall)

Wyoming: 2-1 … (4-3 overall)

Utah State: 2-1 … (3-4 overall)

Air Force: 2-2 … (5-2 overall)

Colorado State: 1-1 … (1-5 overall)

New Mexico: 0-3 … (2-5 overall)

West Division

San Jose State: 2-1 … (4-2 overall)

UNLV: 2-2 … (4-3 overall)

San Diego State: 1-1 … (3-3 overall)

Fresno State: 1-1 … (2-5 overall)

Hawai'i: 1-1 … (2-5 overall)

Nevada: 0-3 … (2-5 overall)

Broncos-Falcons Series

Oct. 16, 2021: L - 24-17 (Boise)

Oct. 31, 2020: W - 49-30 (USAFA)

Sept. 20, 2019: W - 30-19 (Boise)

Oct. 27, 2018: W - 48-38 (USAFA)

Nov. 18, 2017: W - 44-19 (Boise)

Nov. 25, 2016: L - 27-20 (USAFA)

Nov. 20, 2015: L - 37-30 (Boise)

Sept. 27, 2014: L - 28-14 (Colorado Springs)

Sept. 13, 2013: W - 42-20 (Boise)

Oct. 22, 2011: W - 37-26 (Boise)